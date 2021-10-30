Police podcasts become crime-fighting tool

In “Only Murders in the Building,” amateur sleuths played by Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez document the hunt for a killer in their New York City apartment building with a true-crime podcast. In one episode of the Hulu streaming service hit, they receive a helpful clue from a mysterious source who turns out to be a police detective.

Art imitates life: Route Fifty, an online news source about local and state government, reports on the growing number of law enforcement agencies launching true-crime podcasts to help solve cold cases.

The Newport Beach, California, police chief credited “Countdown to Capture,” his department's podcast, with the 2019 arrest of a real estate magnate charged with his wife's murder.

“Before 2018, true-crime podcasts were hosted mostly by investigative journalists, comedians and other media personalities,” Route Fifty's Kate Elizabeth Queram writes. “But in the wake of 'Countdown to Capture,' other law enforcement agencies have embraced the medium.

“There's 'Break in the Case' from the New York City Police Department and 'Silicon Valley Beat' from the Mountain View (California) Police Department. Last year, the Winchester Police Department in northern Virginia detailed one of its cold cases in a podcast titled 'Defrost.'”

The police department in Franklin, Indiana, has a podcast of a different sort. A recent episode featured an interview with Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. Another tackles issues like parking problems and pedestrian crosswalks.

Expect to see more such efforts.

“It's part of a broader trend of police agencies getting involved in creating public relations roles within their departments,” Janice Iwama, an associate professor at American University's Department of Justice, Law & Criminology, told Queram.

“Most of us get our information about what police do from television and movies. I think police agencies hope that they can provide a medium – whether it's podcasts, or posts on Twitter and Instagram and TikTok – in which they can inform citizens what it is like to do the things they do and why they do the things they do.”