Study: Pandemic piling stress on educators

With a boost of millions of dollars in federal pandemic funding, Indiana found itself in a position to increase education funding this year and put school districts in position to reward teachers. But is it too late?

A recent study by MissionSquare Research finds K-12 teachers and staff are more stressed, burnt out and anxious compared with other state and local employees. The survey found 37% of school employees are considering a job change as the result of the pandemic.

According to the findings, educators:

• Are more likely than other government workers to feel stressed (52% vs. 35%), burnt out (52% vs. 34%) and anxious (34% vs. 29%).

• Are much more likely than other government workers to say the pandemic has negatively affected their finances (50% vs. 35%).

• Believe the risks of working during the pandemic are not on par with their compensation (59%). That's significantly higher than other state and local workers (43%).

• Report that working during the pandemic has made them consider changing jobs, more so than other state and local employees (27%).

• Report working more hours than before the pandemic because of extra time required for online/remote learning (73%), social distancing protocols/limitations on class size (45%), and increased meetings and communications with parents/students (42%) or other school staff (41%).

“The overall findings are troubling given that many jurisdictions were struggling to attract and keep teachers even before the pandemic,” said Rivka Liss-Levinson, senior research manager at MissionSquare, in a news release.

“It would be highly detrimental to education if more than a third of the K-12 workforce indeed changed jobs.”