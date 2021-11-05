Local focus

No one could miss the warnings to shop early for the holidays. Seemingly every national news broadcast includes video of cargo ships waiting off the Pacific coast or long lines of semitractor-trailers, waiting to load at backed-up ports.

But shipping delays aren't an issue if you buy gifts locally. Avoid the supply-chain problems and support local merchants.

Taber Olinger, owner of Fort Wayne's Hopscotch House and Fancy and Staple, has plenty of gift possibilities at her Broadway corridor businesses. All are available to carry home immediately.

“Shopping small not only supports your community, but it also gives you instant gratification and reassurance that what you're buying is exactly what you want,” she said. “There will be no shipping delays for you this year if you shop your local shops, plus, it's way more fun than shopping online.”

Brightly colored wooden dinosaurs, plush unicorns, books and art supplies fill the rainbow-bedecked Hopscotch House. At Fancy and Staple, you'll find not only gifts for grown-ups, but also holiday trimmings for your own home.

Or there's Honey Plant on North Wells Street, with plants of all sizes and decorative containers to hold them. Antonuccio's Italian Market on South Wayne Street has imported sweets, pasta and more to please any foodie on your gift list. Local coffee shops have specialty roasts, while House To Home on The Landing offers furniture, home accessories and more.

For truly unique gifts, consider local artisans. Purdue Fort Wayne's Ceramics Club has one-of-a-kind items at its fall pottery sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom. The event also supports students traveling to the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts conference in Sacramento, California.

Fort Wayne Artists Guild has a pop-up art gallery at Jefferson Pointe each Thursday through Saturday. Find original paintings, jewelry, ceramics and notecards there.

Many Fort Wayne museums and attractions have gift shops. Consider Science Central, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art or the History Center for holiday shopping this year. Or support local restaurants by buying gift cards to be used any time next year.

Experts say the global supply chain could take months or even years to recover from pandemic disruptions. Avoid the headaches this year by shopping local.