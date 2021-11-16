Back home again

Powerful Indiana lawmakers leave their elected offices and return to the Statehouse each year as reliably as the swallows return to Capistrano. This year the flock of lobbyists includes former Speaker Brian Bosma, whose one-year “cooling-off” period has passed, clearing the way for him to lobby many of the same representatives he once led in the House chamber.

Rest assured that Bosma's influence over his former Republican colleagues has not cooled by any degree. As speaker, the Indianapolis attorney was a skilled politician, particularly adept at wielding GOP campaign funds to maintain his own power and that of his caucus. His long and deep connections with campaign contributors continue, and every legislator knows it.

Bosma will be the biggest name among a large contingent of former lawmakers at work in Statehouse hallways, in fine Indianapolis dining establishments and at the hottest-ticket college and professional sporting events. The list also includes former Senate President Pro Tem David Long, former Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Kenley and former House speakers Paul Mannweiler, John Gregg and Michael K. Phillips. State lobby registration records also show filings for former Reps. Luke Messer, Randy Borror and Matt Bell and former Sens. Brandt Hershman, Murray Clark, John C. Ruckelshaus and Carlin Yoder.

Bosma told the Indianapolis Business Journal he won't be at the Statehouse on a regular basis, instead focusing on his work as a partner at the Indianapolis law firm Kroger Gardis & Regas. But like his fellow former officeholders, he has the contacts and inside knowledge to make every second count.

Lobbying is an important piece of the law-making process. Citizens hold a constitutional right to petition the government, and many of us – newspaper employees included – are represented at the Statehouse by professional organizations employing government affairs representatives. In many cases, those speaking on behalf of professional and nonprofit groups are administrators who fill different roles when the legislature is not in session.

But the stakes are high when it comes to state government. Lobbying grew into an industry employing many and necessitating restrictions, registration and reporting requirements, as well as ethics guidelines. Former lawmakers are subject to the same restrictions as all other lobbyists, plus the mandatory waiting period before registering as a lobbyist. While Indiana's revolving-door law requires a one-year wait; other states demand more. Effective Dec. 31, Florida will have a cooling-off period of six years. Kentucky's revolving-door law prohibits a lawmaker from lobbying for two years.

Why does it matter? Tremendous amounts of money are spent influencing Indiana's part-time lawmakers. In the first reporting period of this year, about $14.5 million was spent on lobbying. When those special interests employ a former lawmaker, they hold a distinct advantage. Those who worked within the system inevitably know the right people and how to accomplish their clients' goals. A faith-based group seeking stricter restrictions on payday lending can be easily outmuscled in lobbying efforts orchestrated by a lawmaker's former golfing buddy. On an environmental issue, volunteers for a conservation group likely will be no match for a former House speaker hired by a client seeking weaker regulations.

Not all lawmakers seek lobbying work when they leave office, but those who do can collect rich rewards as a result of their taxpayer-supported job training and experience. Other states have recognized the inherent conflict in legislation influenced by lobbyists who recently held office and have extended mandatory cooling-off periods. To preserve the integrity of its legislative process and ensure all Hoosiers have a voice in it, Indiana should do the same.