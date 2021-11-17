Money matters

Campaigning outside Fort Wayne's Dana auto parts plant about three weeks before the 2018 election, Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly laid out what he saw as Republican challenger Mike Braun's game plan.

“He's trying to buy a United States Senate seat,” Donnelly said, noting the wealthy Jasper businessman had lent his own campaign almost $8.8 million.

The campaign cash undoubtedly helped Braun flip the seat. Now, the draft report of a Federal Election Commission audit accuses him of taking millions of dollars in improper loans. The senator who insists he won't accept business as usual in Washington appears to have employed an old-style Washington approach to financing his victory. At best, it appears Braun and his campaign are guilty of sloppiness and corner-cutting.

The draft audit report suggests the Braun campaign:

• improperly accepted loans that did not require collateral.

• incorrectly reported two checks totaling $1.5 million from Meyer Distributing, the corporation Braun founded, as a loan.

• overstated receipts and expenses by millions of dollars.

• did not file 48-hour notices for large contributions on time.

• failed to disclose the occupations or employer names for more than 1,000 contributors.

• accepted $1.17 million worth of contributions beyond the contribution limit.

• reimbursed the candidate for more money than permitted within the 20 days after the May primary election.

Braun's campaign, in its response to the FEC, argued that all the loans and contributions were legal. It also put much of the blame on a former campaign treasurer, Travis Kabrick.

“This former treasurer had represented that he was able and willing to do the accounting and reporting work he was hired and paid to do; however, as both the Committee and the Audit Division team are now aware, at some point during the 2018 election cycle this individual began making mistakes and failing to perform his services as warranted (and for which he was being paid),” attorney Chris Gober wrote in the FEC response. “He ultimately vanished, and he has not been able to be located since the end of 2018.”

Daily Beast, the left-leaning political website that broke the story of the alleged campaign finance violations, reported it had no problem locating Kabrick.

Federal campaign finance laws weren't created in a vacuum. They exist because politicians abused the public trust. Federal limits on campaign cash are intended to prevent corruption – to keep individuals and corporations from controlling an elected official. A candidate for federal office can use his or her unlimited personal funds for campaign purposes, but they must be reported. Personal loans to a campaign are subject to additional requirements.

Braun's use of $1.5 million in contributions from his company is particularly troubling. The FEC audit suggests it was an illegal corporate contribution, although the campaign has tried to claim it was compensation owed to Braun.

In 2018, Indiana voters showed a strong preference for businessman Braun. Voters should take heed of the FEC allegations if he seeks reelection in 2024 or – as is now speculated – election as governor. Campaign funding rules matter, and we would expect a successful businessman and his staff to be compliant.