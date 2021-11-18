Healthy outlook

If the value of our local hospitals wasn't already apparent, the enormous health challenges of the past year and a half have made the point effectively. Communities whose hospitals had closed or struggled to survive felt the pain of the pandemic even more acutely than places such as Fort Wayne, where large, regional hospital systems are the backbone of a strong health care system.

This month's opening of Lutheran Downtown Hospital and the exceptional safety ratings once again accorded Parkview's hospitals are welcome news. Problems reflected in the lower scores accorded to two of Lutheran's facilities in the latest national Leapfrog Group's report are at least fixable.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital, of course, was built to replace St. Joseph Hospital, a massive facility that has stood for more than 150 years at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street. Thousands of residents have depended on St. Joe their whole lives. Generations of journalists working at Fort Wayne Newspapers trooped across Main for everything from injured thumbs to heart attacks, or just for lunch at St. Joe's cafeteria.

But Lutheran Health, to its credit, decided that the need to accommodate state-of-the-art medical equipment outweighed sentiment for continuing to preserve the city's first hospital.

Surgery centers, urgent care facilities, telehealth and online consultations – all are finding a role in modern health care. But nothing has supplanted general hospitals for round-the-clock, multi-specialty care and post-treatment attention.

Spread throughout the city, Fort Wayne's hospital systems are an important component of the community's efforts to raise overall quality of life in order to attract new residents and businesses to the city. Downtown Hospital is positioned to meet the needs of central-city and southeast-side patients more conveniently than Lutheran's Dupont and West Jefferson hospitals and Parkview's north side and Randallia facilities. The building also opens at just the right time to help re-spark the city's COVID-interrupted momentum on downtown development.

Shortcomings at Lutheran and St. Joe hospitals documented in the Leapfrog Group's latest semi-annual survey merit concern, especially because Lutheran facilities sometimes chalked up low scores in previous Leapfrog surveys. The problems at St. Joe, which was the only local hospital to receive a “D” for overall safety, were no doubt exacerbated by the aging, tech-unfriendly structure. Some sounded alarming, such as a below-average score in the category “dangerous object left in (a) patient's body.”

But there's every reason to hope that a company that has invested $118 million in a new facility, as well as millions for upgrades in its other hospitals, will turn full attention to addressing the training and procedural shortcomings the latest report documented.

It's worth remembering that though Lutheran signaled its intent to build a new facility in 2017, there was real concern that the project might never materialize. Questions abounded about the financial problems facing Community Health Systems, Lutheran's parent corporation. Then there was the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic.

Last Friday, as the gleaming new facility opened its doors, even the doubters became believers. CHS and Lutheran came through.