Lesson unlearned

Indiana teachers enjoyed a brief period during the pandemic when parents, employers – even state legislators – recognized the vital role they play, not only in educating our future workforce but in keeping our economy humming. Remote learning reminded many that effective teachers are worth their weight in gold.

With state coffers flush with federal COVID-19 cash and the memory of 15,000 protesters gathered at the Statehouse in late 2019, the General Assembly approved a two-year budget last spring with almost $2 billion in education funding. As teacher contracts are finalized this fall, the new money is flowing toward teacher pay. An Indianapolis Star analysis earlier this month looked at 100 new collective bargaining agreements and found increased teacher pay in each. In Allen County, teachers in all four public school districts are set to receive increases.

The newfound appreciation for teachers appears short-lived, however. Complaints of overpaid and underworked educators have already resumed. Without continuing pressure, the General Assembly's overdue effort to address lagging teacher salaries could be dropped.

As The Journal Gazette's Niki Kelly reported Sunday, Republican Sen. Jeff Raatz, chair of the Senate Education Committee, questioned comments from the Indiana State Teachers Association, saying, “let this thing play out and get the money into the system and see where we land.”

In fact, no one expected last spring's historic investment to fix the salary problem immediately. It existed long before the state's first COVID-19 case was reported; it's a problem that remains even after the long-overdue investment was made.

Gov. Eric Holcomb gets it. His Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission, in a report released last December, identified a shortfall of about $580 million from 2010 education funding levels. “For Indiana to become a top-three state for teacher pay in the Midwest, it will require hundreds of millions of additional dollars to be invested into teacher compensation,” according to the report.

“Our work will never be done,” Holcomb said recently, in reference to recent teacher salary increases. “And the competition is fierce – not just ... in the Midwest.”

Holcomb has said the average pay for Indiana teachers should be $60,000. The average currently is $53,997. By comparison, Indiana's part-time legislators, on average, earned about $65,600 for their state jobs last year. That's slightly more than their full-time counterparts in Ohio.

As the General Assembly's 2022 session nears, the Indiana State Teachers Association is calling on the state to do more than address salaries.

“Our state is slowly making progress on teacher pay, and we remain steadfast in ensuring this progress doesn't slow over the coming years,” said union President Keith Gambill in a statement. “However, professional pay alone isn't enough. Additional action needs to be taken to attract and retain teachers to address our state's teacher shortage.”

The association's legislative agenda calls for the restoration of collective bargaining rights stripped by the state in 2011. The union wants its members to have a say in health and safety issues, class sizes and teacher planning time.

The governor's teacher pay commission acknowledged salaries are not the only issue the state must address.

“Survey data reflects growing dissatisfaction in virtually every form. Teachers have become more stressed, more disappointed and dissatisfied in teaching, and less content with the support they receive,” the report stated. “Indiana needs to take steps to ensure teaching is a desirable profession beyond its compensation.”

When the General Assembly returns for its 30-day session in January, lawmakers should take steps to support Indiana teachers. It's an investment in our kids and our state's future.