Awareness campaign going down drain - as intended

The growing number of murals adorning Fort Wayne buildings is hard to miss. For the newest additions of public art, you have to look down – to the drains.

Clean Drains Fort Wayne, a collaboration between Friends of the Rivers and Fort Wayne City Utilities, wrapped up the first of a three-year effort to raise awareness of what's flowing into our rivers. With more than $75,000 raised so far, the initiative covered costs for 33 artists decorating 34 storm drains.

Thirteen of the decorated drains can be found downtown, while the rest are divided among the city's four quadrants.

Check them out before they are covered in snow.