Campus hot spot

The Denver Post reported this week that Colorado's college campuses, which were once among the worst breeding grounds for COVID-19, are now proving to be relatively safe from the virus spread, even with new variants threatening the state.

Health officials credit vaccine mandates and mask requirements for the change. The University of Colorado in Boulder, for example, was tagged as a hot spot in September 2020, with a 16% positive test rate. It now stands at a 2.3% positive rate, far below Colorado's statewide rate of 7.6%. The campus, with almost 30,000 students, has reported only 216 COVID-19 cases since August.

Indiana does not report campus-level infection rates. In Allen County, where the positive test rate is 16% and rising, Purdue University Fort Wayne posts only self-reported case numbers.

As of Friday, PFW reported 201 student and employee cases since mid-August. Enrollment is 6,342 this fall. The positivity rate for the campus ZIP code area is 18%.

Purdue Fort Wayne has no vaccine mandate and its mask requirement appears to be loosely enforced. After a student bingo night this week, Krissy Creager, PFW's vice chancellor for enrollment management and student experience, posted to social media photos of a crowded and mostly unmasked gathering. She was unmasked in multiple photos, as well.

We asked the university to comment on what appeared to be a violation of campus policy by a top-level administrator. Geoff Thomas, the university's senior director of media relations, shared this statement from Creager:

“Masks were solely removed for pictures and to eat/drink and only at the students' discretion. I removed my mask solely to call bingo numbers from a socially distanced stage and to take the aforementioned photographs (a period of 15-20 seconds). Masks were replaced as soon as the photographs concluded, etc. We had staff volunteers walking around throughout the evening reminding students to put their masks back on when not eating, made masks available to students who did not have them, made several announcements via microphone before and during the event reminding students of the mask protocol, etc. We also removed seats from the circular tables and cut room capacity in more than half for distancing.”

Clearly pronounced bingo numbers are important, but we would note masked PFW faculty members have been able to communicate while lecturing and working with students this past semester.

More important is the fact that campuses such as the University of Colorado, where 97% of students and staff are vaccinated and masks continue to be required in indoor spaces, are clearly showing better results than Purdue Fort Wayne.

With Allen County and most of the rest of northeast Indiana now at red, the state's highest-risk category, the university community should do more to help stop the spread.