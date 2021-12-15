Care package

Nearly three decades ago, Fort Wayne-based Lincoln National Corp. scored a regular spot on “Working Mother” magazine's annual list of best companies for working moms. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly was a regular on the list, as well. They scored well, in part, because they provided on-site child care centers for their employees. Lincoln's Great Beginnings program was in a specially designed building on West Lewis Street, where Parkview Field now stands.

Ideally, Indiana would have taken the lead from two of its corporate giants and nurtured a vital system of affordable, high-quality child care. It did not. As a series of op-eds published on these pages Dec. 5 explain, the state is now paying the price.

Exacerbated by the pandemic, the failure to advance investment in and support for child care is a growing and costly problem.

Kim Barnett-Johnson, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne and Warsaw campuses, wrote of the struggle students – many of them single parents – have finding child care.

“When students cannot find steady, affordable, flexible child care, they are forced to choose between school and caring for their children,” she wrote. “(W)hen they sacrifice school, they drastically limit their access to the steady, high-wage jobs our community needs to move our economy forward.”

Corinna Ladd, PNC Bank's regional president, also noted the cost to our local economy when affordable child care is not accessible.

“As a family reviewing limited options, (a young parent) may elect to stay home with their infant instead, which means a reduction in their family income and likely less consumer spending as a family,” Ladd wrote. “Importantly, it also means we lose one more qualified employee from our Fort Wayne talent pool. Last, but not least, her employer will have to fill the vacancy and spend more money to hire and train someone new.”

The direct costs to Indiana employers from child care-related employee absences and turnover amount to almost $1.8 billion a year, she wrote.

Indiana has for too long been constrained by the backward thinking of politicians who believe moms should stay home and care for their children, even as they attach work requirements to public assistance programs. In 2005, Gov. Mitch Daniels dismantled an early learning commission established by his predecessor. In 2014, Gov. Mike Pence withdrew the state's application for $80 million in federal preschool funds, citing disagreement with the U.S. Department of Education's program guidelines. One of those guidelines was a requirement to extend early-learning opportunities to the children of undocumented immigrants.

Indiana lawmakers have similarly blocked progress. Nothing prevents the Republican supermajorities from passing a favored initiative; support for affordable, accessible child care simply is not a priority. The same is true for the state's GOP lawmakers at the federal level. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, attacked the child care provisions in the proposed Build Back Better Act.

“By excluding faith-based providers and requiring a college degree, the Democrats' socialist spending bill will close down daycares nationwide,” Banks tweeted.

The bill would do neither of those things. It includes nondiscrimination requirements – disallowing bans on hiring LGBTQ employees, for example – and it requires the lead teacher at a center to obtain at least a college degree within six years.

Business leaders, including the early investors at Lincoln National and Eli Lilly, have long understood that dependable, high-quality child care was good business. Reams of data show investment in high-quality care saves tax dollars – in promoting early learning, in diagnosing learning disabilities and more.

It is irresponsible to suggest Hoosiers don't want to work when little to no effort is made to help them access safe, affordable care for their children while they work. It's time for Indiana lawmakers to follow their business leaders on this issue.