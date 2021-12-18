'Dash for Cash' a frustrating display

The spectacle of 10 teachers frantically scrambling for dollar bills between periods of a South Dakota hockey game was too much for educators who watched the now-viral video.

“Disgusting. In addition to teachers having to deal with gun violence threats and drills, get abused by anti-maskers, become custodians to disinfect their classrooms - they also have to grovel for school supply funds,” tweeted one.

“This is degrading. We spend thousands of dollars every year of our own money on classroom supplies. We shouldn't have to grovel for money for things our students need,” responded another.

“This is demeaning and vulgar. We condemn this spectacle. Who's next? Nurses? Next time, donate directly to local public schools or better yet, demand policymakers to fund our schools,” tweeted another.

Nearly 3,000 Twitter users commented on the teacher video, which drew 20,000 views and nationwide media coverage. Many likened the center-ice attraction to the Netflix series “Squid Game,” in which fictional contestants fight to the death for the chance to avoid financial ruin.

Annie Todd of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader posted the original video and followed up the story. The Sioux Falls Stampede and the mortgage company that sponsored the Dec. 11 stunt have now apologized and are donating additional money to area teachers, she reported. The “Dash for Cash” originally offered the chance for 10 teachers to compete for $5,000 to buy classroom supplies. Each received a minimum of $500, according to the president of the Sioux Falls Stampede.

After the uproar, CU Mortgage Direct said it would give an additional $15,500 to area teachers. The 10 teachers who participated will each be given another $500 and the other 21 who applied but were not selected will also be given $500.