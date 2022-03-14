Five questions for ... Leslie Friedel CEO, Stillwater Hospice

1 Visiting Nurse has rebranded as Stillwater Hospice. What was the impetus behind the name and logo change?

In 2020, we set out on a journey of strategic planning. One of the major objectives that came out of strategic planning was to look at future growth. We recognized quickly through discussions with people who knew and those who didn't know us that we had some confusion about who we are and what we do. We know that serving more people from an expanded service region is a big part of our plan, and in order to do that we needed a clear name that could clearly explain what we do and how we do it.

2 Stillwater has a 134-year heritage in Fort Wayne. What should people understand about how you work with patients and families?

We meet people at some of the most challenging times of their lives. Whether they are facing a life-limiting illness or have just experienced the loss of a loved one, we truly see our purpose and mission to walk alongside them and help them through this complicated journey. Because of our rich history and experience, we can offer guidance throughout this journey and help those we serve understand what is coming next.

3 Although its importance can't be overstated, palliative and end-of-life care are subjects that people don't want to discuss with families. When should someone consider calling – or referring someone – to Stillwater?

We often say that no one sits around and Googles hospice and palliative care. These conversations often happen fast, and people must decide quickly what to do. My recommendation would be to call Stillwater as soon as you receive a diagnosis of a life-limiting illness. We can walk alongside you as you receive treatment through our palliative program and then help you make decisions about what comes next in your journey as you are facing decisions.

4 How do you work with families through the grief process, and when does that begin?

Through the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, a service of Stillwater Hospice, we have trained counselors who specialize in grief. These sessions are provided at no cost to the community. Our services expand to anyone in our community, not just those who are connected to our hospice program. We are serving those who have lost a spouse, child or friend. We are serving those who have lost someone due to suicide, homicide or overdose.

Grief is hard. The process of grieving starts immediately after loss or before the loss even happens as we anticipate grief. We believe that facing grief head-on is the best way to honor your loved one. We help form new rituals and support individuals as they face major upcoming events such as holidays and birthdays. In doing so, we can help the grievers begin to move forward.

5 The pandemic caused industries to rethink how they deliver services. COVID presented problems for how the organization provided care, but did it produce new approaches to care?

COVID-19 has altered the way we do many things. We quickly recognized the value of telemedicine and the ability to reach our patients. We also were able to adjust service delivery options to ensure that patients always had everything they need. People who work at Stillwater Hospice serve because they value human connection.

COVID-19, especially early on, turned our world upside down. We are serving patients whose health is very compromised, and their primary caregiver is the lifeline to ensure the patient has what they need. COVID-19 had the ability to unapologetically sneak in and affect these patients and their caregivers in a life-changing way.

Early on, we were faced with ensuring we had the personal protective equipment necessary be able to keep this system of care in place and not unintentionally pass on further illness.