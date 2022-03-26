Late night laughs

Supremely interesting

“Today was the first of two days where senators can ask the nominee direct questions, so Democrats asked things like 'Why are you so great?' and Republicans asked things like 'Why aren't you Donald Trump?'”

“But despite the gratuitous attacks, Judge Jackson has been very cool under pressure. They don't have anything real to criticize, so they've been trying to portray her as being soft on crime, which is interesting because she's been endorsed by both the International Association of Police Chiefs and the Fraternal Order of Police – and the band The Police. Even Sting is in her corner.”

“How soft are Republicans talking here, do we think? Like, 'not handing out maximum sentences' levels of soft or, you know, 'deciding to look the other way after Jan. 6' levels of soft?” – James Corden

“It's funny listening to the same people who let the president get away with trying to overthrow the government call anyone 'soft on crime,' but that's how it goes.”

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made an opening statement yesterday, got praise from both sides of the aisle. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said he liked it and his wife liked it, too. Judge Jackson got the coveted Barbara Grassley seal of approval.”

“But not every Republican was impressed. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley were like, 'You lost us at Ketanji.'”

“She doesn't need any Republican votes to get confirmed because the vice president is the tiebreaker, which would be – that would be the GOP's ultimate nightmare: having this decided by two Black women whose names they can't pronounce.”

“I actually think they should treat Ketanji Brown Jackson exactly like they treated Brett Kavanaugh: Interview every single person who has accused her of sexual assault. Don't stop, even though there are none. Do not stop.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Well, guys, today confirmation hearings began for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. The hearing process will last four days. It's basically C-SPAN's version of Coachella.”

“Yep, Jackson will face days of tough questions. Brett Kavanaugh was like (imitating Kavanaugh slurring): 'It'll be fine. I did it for four days after the second day, after the s – after the second day, it's kind of a blur.'”

“I saw that top Republican leading the hearings, Chuck Grassley, is 88 years old. Wow. When it was his turn to speak he was like, 'Tell us who you are, and then tell me who I am.'”

“But this is cool: I saw that Judge Jackson's parents were at the confirmation hearing. Even crazier, so were Chuck Grassley's.”

“The next two days are for questions, and I think it's going to be a huge missed opportunity if one of the judiciary committee members doesn't start a question with 'I'm sorry, Miss Jackson, ooh? I am for real – what is your judicial stance on federal financial oversight?'” – James Corden, riffing on Outkast's song, “Ms. Jackson”