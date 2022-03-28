Five questions for ... Ryan Twiss

1 On Dec. 14, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced that northeast Indiana was awarded $50 million in READI funds for the “Growing the Vision” plan. Can you tell us about how the plan was formed?

When the READI program (which stands for Regional Economic Acceleration + Development Initiative) was announced the previous May, the Regional Development Authority was the presumed applicant. My employer, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, has provided staff support to the RDA since 2015 when the region was awarded $42 million through the Regional Cities Initiative.

We immediately kicked into high gear. The local economic developers in each of the 11 counties represented by the RDA stepped up to serve as a steering committee and worked closely with constituents in their specific counties to identify projects that supported one of three large goals: 1) workforce growth, 2) downtown vibrancy, and 3) entrepreneurship and innovation.

We engaged TIP Strategies out of Austin, who were also working on the Allen County Together Plan for Greater Fort Wayne, and solicited projects and programs from all over the region. In the end, we received more than 130 individual submissions. We had a short amount of time to turn the application and presentation to the IEDC around, but the region came together and a lot of people put a lot of themselves into making it successful.

2 What was the criteria for selecting projects, as, across the region, the READI funding request totaled over $439.5 million?

When we started the process, we didn't set out to write a grant application. Our goal was to uncover a pipeline of really high-potential projects and programs that could impact economic and population growth across our 11 counties – with or without READI funding.

We knew this would be a strength of our plan, because our region already has so much momentum, and we were confident that a pipeline exceeding the $50 million ask would actually bolster our chances of getting the maximum award amount.

Our criteria focused on how the project or program would impact the goals of workforce growth, downtown vibrancy and entrepreneurship and innovation; on the applicants' capacity for securing match funds; and on the project or program's potential for regional impact.

3 We're just over three months away from the announcement. What's going on now?

The origin of the READI money is the American Rescue Plan Act. I'm not sure anyone fully understood the complexity of leveraging ARPA money for a project whose ultimate goals are economic growth, population growth and quality of place.

The last few months have been focused on working closely with the other regions and the IEDC to design the implementation so that the funds 1) drive regional growth, 2) meet the goals of the READI program, and 3) comply with ARPA requirements.

We expect the grant agreement between the IEDC and the regions to be finalized in early April, and then the RDA will be able to lay out the path for requesting READI dollars for specific projects in northeast Indiana at that point.

4 One of your CliftonStrengths is “woo.” How does this apply to your current job, in which you are trying to win over counties to see a regional destiny?

We're blessed in this region to have great partners like the local economic developers and the members of the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus. Those are the people and groups doing the heavy lifting in aligning individual counties around a vision for growing northeast Indiana. If my “woo” played any role, it may have helped quickly break the ice on relationships with the folks doing the real work on the ground so we could march on together to get things done faster.

5 How did you come to work for the partnership?

When I graduated from IU in 2006, I decided to take a year off, work and then go back to law school. After one of my sisters' soccer games at Fort Wayne Sport Club, a teammate overheard me say I was looking to do some grant writing to help build my law school application resume. Next thing I knew, I was an unpaid intern for this fledgling nonprofit economic development organization that didn't even have a name yet.

Within a few weeks, they started paying me, and I worked for a year before going back down to Bloomington. Fifteen years, 13 job titles, one law degree, one bar exam, one marriage and two kids later, I'm still here. Incidentally, that teammate's name is Katy Silliman. She's the VP of operations at Three Rivers Distillery, and I still owe her for giving a cocky know-it-all a chance. Thank you, Katy!