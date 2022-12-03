Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” of 1982 is the all-time best-seller by any solo artist. Released 40 years ago Wednesday, it’s estimated to have sold 70 million copies worldwide.
The late Bruce Swedien, who died at age 86 in 2020, was the audio engineer on “Thriller.” He was keynote speaker for audio equipment and musical instrument retailer Sweetwater’s Gearfest in 2008.
“So, in a pre-production meeting before we got to the ‘Thriller’ project, I remember (the album’s producer) Quincy Jones saying to me – actually, to a bunch of us – ‘We’ve got to get people to want to go back into the record stores,’ ” Swedien told his Fort Wayne audience. “Something serious had to be done. What to do?
“Well, I found out. ‘Thriller’ is what you do,” he said.
The album was a blockbuster. Of its nine songs, seven were hit singles. The vinyl-era LP won a record eight Grammy Awards, including one for Swedien. And it tore down some long-held racial barriers of the time.
MTV was known for favoring white performers in the early ’80s. But a heavy rotation of Jackson’s “Thriller,” “Billie Jean” and “Beat It” videos changed the racial complexion of the network for good.
A special 40th-anniversary edition of “Thriller” was released Nov. 18. According to Luminate, it sold 37,000 units in the week ending Nov. 24 – lifting it to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.
“We had people before it was even out, calling, ‘Hey, you got that in yet?’ ” Cory Ritchie of Neat Neat Neat Records & Music, 1836 S. Calhoun St., told The Journal Gazette. “We sold a couple (40th-anniversary editions) that day.”
Great music can transcend the social constructs of class, race, age and gender. It can bring people together. It can bind them in harmony.
“Thriller” had that effect on American culture.