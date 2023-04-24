1 Are there any new exhibits or updates that visitors will find this year?
A: It’s been a busy few months preparing the zoo for opening. It’s exciting to start season 59 and open the zoo to the community once again. This year we have a few new surprises. Guests will notice a beautiful new habitat for our Sumatran tigers that includes a much larger water feature, a cave, and new “cat”io for the big cats to enjoy. We have also removed some of the mesh netting in front of our swamp monkey and spot nose monkey exhibit and replaced it with glass for better viewing of the animals. When visiting the Indiana Family Farm, guests brush and feed the goats but will also be able to feed our new flock of chickens! We’ve never had chicken feeding at the zoo. When it warms up a bit, one of our newest friends at the zoo, Benedict, a Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, will make his debut. He is sure to become a guest favorite!
2 What’s the big news about a new “realm” at the zoo?
A: We are excited to reimagine an entire section of the zoo that will feature animals from Asia. All the exhibits north of the switchback including the Indonesian Rain Forest will be part of the new Asian Trek. Guests can still see their favorite animals from Indonesia, such as the orangutans, clouded leopards, Sumatran tigers and the beautiful Rainforest Dome, but renaming this entire section allows us to expand our animal species to include more animals from Asia. So how will we include more species? Well, construction is finishing up for our newest area called Red Panda Ridge. Red Panda Ridge will include adorable red pandas, muntjac and a variety of Asian bird species in the new aviary. Red Panda Ridge will open on Memorial Day weekend.
3 The zoo has a national reputation for excellence in animal care and visitor experience. How many people are involved in running the zoo, and how many visitors do you average per day?
A: We have 110 year-round full-time staffers who take care of the zoo and the animals. I am so overwhelmed by the incredible dedication by our animal care teams. They take care of the animals’ habitats, the animals that call the zoo home with their health and husbandry, and offer regular enrichment. This time of year, our veterinary team is giving check-ups to each and every animal before the season begins. We typically expect to see over 600,000 guests visiting the zoo annually. The zoo has about 17,000 annual memberships.
4 How will the Franke Park Renaissance affect traffic for zoo visitors?
A: Tripadvisor’s “Best Things To Do in Fort Wayne” included the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo at No. 1, and with the zoo being a Franke Park attraction, we are thrilled to see the work starting soon. Because we are Fort Wayne’s biggest attraction, parking can always be a challenge, and in the Renaissance plan we will see an increase in parking for our guests, which will be a wonderful improvement for our visitors. The plan also includes a beautification plan that will make the area around the zoo look even better, and lastly with the new main entrance for Franke Park off Goshen Road, it will help eliminate some traffic congestion at the zoo’s main entry point. All great things for the community!
5 Avian flu was a problem last year. How does the zoo monitor this issue to protect the animals?
A: The zoo was impacted significantly last year by avian flu, and because of the zoonotic potential of the H5N1 virus strain, we increased biosecurity measures aimed at reducing the likelihood of introducing the virus to the animals at the zoo. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be mindful of the disease and its proximity to the zoo. We constantly monitor cases in nearby states, Indiana and Allen County, and if we deem there is a threat that could impact our animals, we will move them to their indoor exhibits. However, at this time, our veterinary staff has approved our animals to be out on exhibit (weather/temperatures permitting) for opening.