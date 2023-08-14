1 When and why did you become a bus driver?
A: I began driving as a substitute in 1993. I found it was a great job when my kids started school. I didn’t have to worry about day care because we always had the same days off.
2 What keeps you coming back year after year?
A: I enjoy watching the kids grow up and getting to know them. I have heard a lot of interesting stories throughout the years. There’s a certain energy you get from them that I can’t explain. Every day is an adventure! Having the summers off isn’t bad either!
3 How has the job changed since you started driving?
A: Buses have much more safety equipment; student seat belts, backup cameras, GPS tracking, stop arm cameras, crossing arms. We also have tablets for our route directions and time clock.
4 What kind of challenges do you face as a driver?
A: The impatience of other motorists, from tailgating to passing illegally when we are stopped. Teaching students to be respectful and kind to one another.
5 What’s something you want parents to tell first-time riders about the bus?
A: Cooperate with the driver. Be on time. Talk quietly. Be respectful and kind to others. Stay seated. Follow all safety procedures.