Editor’s note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
1 As the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., you have and often share a unique perspective on a crucial period in American history. Now there’s a movement to limit discussion on civil rights-related issues in schools, and even to ban or revise history books. How do you respond to that?
A: My response is that a people that do not know their history are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past.
I think it is really extraordinarily unfortunate that some lawmakers are revisionist historians. One of the ways we become a better nation, I believe, is by acknowledging that we’ve not been a perfect nation. One historic period that is very traumatic for African Americans, of course, is the 200-plus years that the nation got free labor (through the work of enslaved persons). We can’t discount that and act as if that doesn’t exist. The history of every ethnic group is important. It’s not just about Black Americans.
There are some who believe that when you hear history, it causes others to feel guilt. This is not about guilt; this is about responsibility. There are painful things that we went through as a nation. How do we change certain things so that they never happen again to anyone?
2 Your father was an apostle of nonviolence, yet he lived with the awareness that violence could strike him at any moment. Today, in a nation bristling with guns and constantly reeling from senseless shootings, it could be argued that every one of us lives under such a threat. Does a nonviolent approach to life still make sense?
A: Oh, absolutely. My father used to say that humankind must learn nonviolence or face nonexistence. I almost think we’re at that critical juncture. Part of the answer is changing our approach to how we’re socialized and educated.
You can’t legally mandate that everyone become this way. What you can do is create a consciousness within the system of education to teach conflict resolution and nonviolence. We’ve embraced a culture of violence, accepted it and are living through it. But that will not sustain us.
My dad called it the “beloved community” – that’s what we’re working toward creating (through the King family’s Drum Major Institute). It does start with learning how to live together without destroying person or property.
3 King believed in confronting evil. But he also was known for reaching out to those with whom he disagreed. “Letter From Birmingham Jail” was an example. Given the growing and hardening divisions in today’s America, would that be his approach today?
A: I don’t think any of us can exactly say what his approach would be, other than that you can’t resolve any issue unless you have dialogue. So that’s where it begins. If we have no dialogue, we can’t resolve any issue.
What has been lost in the public discourse, and particularly in the political arena, is civility. The order of the day seems to be, if I disagree with you I’m going to attack you, and I’m going to beat you down physically, mentally, emotionally.
When we had civility in the political discourse, many of these issues that we’re confronting today, we did not have. So how do we bring civility back to the public space?
Certainly it begins in the home. But there’s some children who may not have that nuclear family – they may not have that exposure. So our society has to perform at the highest level.
We listen with our ears, but we hear with our heart. If we can get people to listen and hear, maybe we can get the kind of positive change that’s needed to create the beloved community that my dad and mother worked on.
4 What’s the best piece of father-son advice your dad ever shared with you?
A: I never had an opportunity to have an adult conversation with my father because I was 10 years old at the time of his assassination. Not having had that, just watching him as a child, I think what I learned was how he interacted with his children and how he interacted with others.
My parents both taught us to love ourselves, to love our family, to love our community and to love God. That was an invaluable lesson. I saw how my father interacted with people … He treated everyone with dignity and respect.
5 How do you spend Father’s Day?
A: I think about the times we shared together. The times my brother and I traveled with him, the times we went to the YMCA when he would get exercise, and the few times that we had vacations together.
I also spend time with our own daughter. We have a 15-year-old. It’s always a special day.
Father’s Day to me is really a day for saying thank you to my dad for what you did. I would have loved to have had an adult conversation with him, but that was not in the cards for me. But from time to time, he comes to me in dreams.