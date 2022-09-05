Imagine this view: a child seeing this on the way home from school…
A jail.
Not a fortress, not a prison, but nonetheless still a place of incarceration.
Some innocent. Some not.
Some for high-level crimes.
Some for something menial.
Let’s add another factor: Being next to a predominately Black school. An issue that people say is not a big deal because “oh look, there’s a tree line … you’ll barely see it.”
Then why hasn’t anyone suggested it be moved next to a higher-income school district? Do you know how much land exists out north or southwest? If it is such a great idea, why didn’t your district request it?
Why not keep it downtown like almost every other metropolitan city in the U.S.?
It is amazing what people feel the southeast should tolerate, but would be intolerable for themselves.
As if the school-to-prison pipeline isn’t real.
As if gentrification is not already happening in real time in the southeast, as you watch it change before your eyes and knowing you’re likely not in the final draft of the finished product.
As if the city and county can never seem to get along and the southeast is stuck in the middle like a child watching their parents argue, but they both say they want what’s best for you … yet expect you to go to your room and let them handle it, and you’re to accept whatever decision they make while you were never asked how you felt.
I envisioned doing these shots to make this a bit more clear and in focus for those far removed: that this is potentially what you’re asking the southeast to accept.
Question is … Would you?
DJ E-Clyps is a Fort Wayne photographer. The image reproduced here is one of three published along with this commentary on his Instagram feed.