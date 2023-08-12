I never gave much thought to the importance of my neighborhood setting when I was young; I was too busy being a kid. In hindsight, I was fortunate to have inadvertently soaked up the beauty of what my neighborhood afforded me.
Not aesthetic beauty – the beauty of knowing your neighbors, playing with friends, riding your bike safely on the streets and knowing home was always just a few minutes away. I keenly remember my mother asking me when I rolled in on my bike seconds before dinnertime, “Where’ve you been all day?” My answer was always the same, “I’ve been riding my bike and playing with friends.”
Fast forward a few decades, and I can now appreciate what I once took for granted. Our neighborhoods are the secret sauce to everything that’s possible in our community. Two years ago, I lived in a large suburban neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac. I knew my immediate neighbors and served on the neighborhood association board. During my board tenure, I learned a great deal about governance, grievance procedures, public safety and the importance of placemaking.
Since then, I’ve moved to a nearly 100-year-old home in the historic North Anthony neighborhood, and I am grateful to have found a sense of home here, too. I’m active with my new neighborhood association and have learned a great deal about what’s important to my neighbors. It wasn’t long before I recognized that the same concerns and priorities were being expressed at both ends of City Council’s District 2.
District 2 is a long district spanning from Union Chapel and Coldwater roads down to North Anthony and Lake Avenue. Between being involved with two neighborhood associations, attending the meetings of other neighborhood associations and area partnerships, and knocking on nearly 3,000 doors to date, I’ve learned what’s important to residents in District 2.
The concerns I hear the most involve neighborhood investment and development, including desirable economic development; the creation of more affordable housing; infrastructure improvements for curbs, sidewalks and crosswalks; traffic calming initiatives; and flood mitigation. My neighbors are also telling me they want more green space and greater attention paid to smaller parks throughout the district.
Also, a priority in District 2 is public safety concerns, including streetlight replacements, reduction in crime, and support for the Safe Routes to Schools program for the many youth walking to and from schools. Continued investments in public safety including police, fire, Animal Care and Control and the street department have never been more critical.
Imagine having 15-minute walking access in any direction from your home for satisfying your essential and cultural needs. This is the way our city was designed not all that long ago. Not only do I enjoy living in a 15-minute neighborhood, I’m hearing from retirees and young families alike that they do, too. The simplicity of a carefully designed or reimagined neighborhood makes District 2 a choice destination to live, work and play.
When neighbors come together, anything is possible. Whether it’s coordinating social engagement activities, like a fall concert or small parade, or supporting a traffic calming initiative for a feeder street, it’s an investment in something bigger than themselves. It’s an investment in the community.
I believe in our city and its people, and I’ve been a tireless advocate for the health and well-being of our neighborhoods for years. My mother recently gifted me a bicycle, and while I no longer have the time or energy to ride until dinnertime, I want District 2 to be a place where others can do so enjoyably and safely.
Melissa Rinehart is education director at Neighborhood Health and a candidate for City Council’s District 2 seat.