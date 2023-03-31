On March 17, Gov. Eric Holcomb had a direct response to the anti-transgender bills working their way through the Indiana General Assembly.
“A number of these bills aren’t part of my agenda,” Holcomb said. “In general, parents not only have a right to their children’s health and well- being, they, in fact, have the responsibility of it.”
The first of these anti-transgender bills – Senate Bill 480 – is now on his desk. Rather than follow in the footsteps of impenitent state legislators, we plead with the governor to veto legislation that would eliminate essential medical care for trans youth.
At times, our governor has shown strong leadership, particularly in the early days of the pandemic. It was a refreshing break from his state party’s ideological bent.
SB 480 exploits the fears of people against a smaller vulnerable community. This bill is antithetical to the GOP’s long-held belief that the state should not undermine parents’ and guardians’ ability to make a rational and safe decision to care for a child. One would hope such an outcome would come through consultation with doctors and psychologists to gauge whether gender-affirming treatment is warranted.
Instead, the supermajority’s cruelty in this bill is about pandering and extremism using the tell-tale tricks of absurdities and half-truths.
As pointed out in an op-ed by Indiana American Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Jane Henegar: “Ban proponents use loaded terms such as ‘child genital mutilation,’ completely ignoring the undisputed fact that no surgery center anywhere in the state performs such surgeries on minors, and that such surgeries are not recommended by the standards of care followed by doctors.”
Rather than using more recent studies around gender dysphoria, the ban’s proponents often cite a 2013 study that clinicians increasingly criticize for its methodology.
As science is about testing assumptions – something politicians often fail to do – a 2014 study in the American Academy of Pediatrics followed 55 young transgender youth who received puberty suppression during adolescence.
Researchers found that gender dysphoria – which causes depression, anxiety and other mental health issues – was alleviated and “psychological functioning had steadily improved.”
Researchers concluded: “A clinical protocol of a multidisciplinary team with mental health professionals, physicians, and surgeons, including puberty suppression, followed by cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgery, provides gender dysphoric youth who seek gender reassignment from early puberty (the) opportunity to develop into well-functioning young adults.”
We can cite study after study, but SB 480 and its malicious kin are not a logical response to a groundswell of support by Hoosiers. Indeed, going into the session, the Virginia-based polling firm Bellwether Research & Consulting listed the top priorities for the state legislature as reducing health care costs, tackling affordable housing and improving education funding.
The transgender hysteria pulsing through the supermajority was not among the wishes, wants and must-dos.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, offered sound advice before the session when he said: “Let’s give the social issues a rest this session. ... I don’t think, frankly, it does our state any good if we are on the national news with these types of issues.”
But the supermajority doesn’t have to listen to the minority party’s voice, as the former has redistricted the state for perpetual power. Unfortunately, dominance doesn’t equate to sound leadership. In this “anti-woke” crusade, particularly when canceling transgender Hoosiers, the supermajority copied the script of other GOP-led state legislatures looking to score points in a toxic sea. “Owning the libs” shouldn’t be more important than governing with respect and compassion.
We understand that the legislature would overturn a veto by Holcomb. But that isn’t the point. A rebuke by Indiana’s chief executive means he stood against a callous mob of politicians and firebrand reactionaries. We would welcome that as an expression of justice.