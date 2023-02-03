In a significant victory for suffrage rights, Indiana has agreed to increase accessibility to visually impaired voters. It’s a victory for all Hoosiers who see voter access as an essential duty of the state.
Announced Wednesday, the agreement between the state and several disability rights activists and organizations would enable a qualifying voter to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections beginning in the May 2023 primary election through May 2025. Remote accessible vote-by-mail is a voting system that allows voters to cast their ballots either by mail or through a secure website.
Wednesday’s order is a logical extension from the ruling last fall by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson that while a traveling elections board is permissible in assisting “print disabled” voters, the state cannot require people to use them.
In a March 20 op-ed for The Journal Gazette, one of the plaintiffs, Rita Kersh of Bedford, detailed how separate and unequal she felt trying to vote in person. She’s excited about the settlement an the feeling of independence and privacy the agreement allows.
“I am thankful that our goal to make accessible absentee ballots a reality has actually been accomplished in Indiana,” said Kersh, president of the American Council of the Blind of Indiana. “What a great feeling to know I don’t have to deal with getting assistance from others anymore.”
The announcement should push the General Assembly to rewrite state law codifying this solution and removing the travel board requirement.
As this board has commented, deciding whom to vote for should be a deliberative process. However, when one is ready, the process should be fair and accessible. Anything less is undemocratic.