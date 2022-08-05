As of Thursday morning, Indiana’s Senate Bill 1 had garnered 175 amendment filings to the abortion bill expected to be passed before the week ends.
One way to look at this is the legislature is trying to be thoughtful. We didn’t expect a full abortion ban. As the theoretical gives way to the applied, we can see the fissures in what was once seen as a solid political bloc.
Red-state Kansas surprised the nation on Tuesday when voters overwhelmingly rejected a measure that would remove the state’s constitutional right to an abortion, which allows a woman to have an abortion up to 20 weeks after fertizilation. There are exceptions.
Kansas is a state where 46% of the population identify as Republican or lean Republican, according to Pew Research. Indiana came in at 42%.
What this torrent of amendments to Senate Bill 1 confirms for us is that given the monumental weight of this bill, the GOP supermajority is acting capriciously rather than methodically. Speed wins over sound public policy.
We’re not the only ones who believe this. On Thursday morning, Indy Chamber, the state’s largest regional business chamber, empathically told legislators to slow down.
“Over the last two weeks, the Indiana General Assembly has debated a substantial policy change on the issue of abortion in a compressed timeframe,” the statement reads. “Such an expedited legislative process – rushing to advance state policy on broad, complex issues – is, at best, detrimental to Hoosiers, and at worst, reckless.”
The chamber group sees the economic ripples already hitting the city. Gen Con, one of Indianapolis’ largest annual conventions, is threatening to pull out of the Circle City because of Senate Bill 1. This year’s convention began Thursday and runs through Sunday.
“We at Gen Con believe in the right to autonomy over our bodies and the right to choose. Reproductive rights are human rights. Like many of you, we are hurt, angry and frustrated by recent events, including the recent advancement of SB1 by the Indiana General Assembly,” Gen Con said.
“These actions have a direct impact on our team and our community, and we are committed to fighting for safety, tolerance and justice in all the places we operate.”
Last year’s gaming convention brought more than 30,000 people to Indianapolis, generating $37 million in economic impact, according to Visit Indy. In 2019 – pre-COVID – there were 70,000 attendees.
This is reminiscent of the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which would have significantly changed the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. The law was widely viewed as making it legal for business owners to deny service to gay, lesbian and transgender customers.
Nine CEOs representing some of the state’s largest employers, including Eli Lilly and Co. and Indiana University Health, publicly lobbied against the legislation. That is considered one of the most active lobbying efforts concerning a social issue undertaken by Indiana businesses.
Most observers knew the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade would cause chaos for states, and Indiana is at the center of that vortex. It doesn’t look good. As state political observer Michael Leppert recently reported, Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, told his colleagues that he’s representing Jesus Christ.
That alone should be enough for legislators to consider if Senate Bill 1 is representative of Hoosiers or the machinations of lawmakers and politicians looking toward November.