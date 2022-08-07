Fort Wayne is a city on the move. Interstates and four-lane highways connect us to destinations north, south, east and west. You can fly anywhere if you do not mind a bit of layover time and a connecting flight or two. Someday, there may even be passenger rail service. You can go anywhere, worldwide. Yet, to easily get across town, for many people with disabilities, is an unrealized dream.
If you think this issue does not affect you, think again. Whether one is born with it, it is acquired along the lifespan or one ages into it, disability is a real proposition to all.
Whether a wheelchair is employed, a cane aids imperfect balance, or vision is so diminished it cannot be corrected, disabilities create incredible transportation issues. Although some can drive with hand-control or lift-equipped vehicles, hopping in a vehicle or calling a taxi or ride-share service to go about the business of one’s day is unrealistic for many. As such, people with disabilities in the Fort Wayne area often rely on public transportation.
Citilink, our local public transit company, does an admirable job with the finite resources they have. Buses are equipped with wheelchair lifts, and in some cases, if a person is not able to reach one of the fixed routes, Citilink has special “Access” buses that can be scheduled to collect a person with mobility or vision challenges at their curb and deliver them to their destination at a reasonable rate. At present, due to a driver shortage, scheduling for this service is weeks out, requiring much planning.
Using private accessible local para-transit providers is also a possibility. However, depending on the service, it can end up being cost-prohibitive. Driver shortages also hit here as well.
How does a person with disabilities access buses in the absence of accessible bus stops? You did know that few fully accessible stops exist? The AWS Foundation is stepping forward to introduce two model “universally designed” bus huts. This means the bus stops will be constructed to be of benefit for all. They will be useful, no matter the user’s level of ability, and will require little effort to use. The shelters will be inclusive for all without the need for accommodation. They will be simple and intuitive in design, with perceptible information available for the user. These bus huts minimize the risk of accident or injury; and finally, they will be appropriately sized with enough space for a person with a disability to maneuver.
Removing physical barriers in public transport is a real need for people with low mobility and other physical disabilities. What are the solutions? Which experts are responsible for providing these answers? Why hasn’t it been done in the 32 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act passed? Who will pay for it? Sure, we can lay blame, but ultimately, the answer to the final question is you and me. Ultimately, taxpayers are responsible for 32 years of neglect.
Andy Fenker is an advocacy coordinator with The League’s Inclusion Institute and a resident of Fort Wayne. He lives with the lifelong effects of severe brain trauma.