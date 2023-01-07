A recent op-ed by a University of Indianapolis professor highlighted a not-so-well-known but important Purdue University initiative – its age-friendliness.
The West Lafayette campus joined the Age-Friendly Global Network in February 2019, the first Indiana school to join a growing network of higher education institutions committed to older learners’ educational needs and interests. Nationally, the percentage of the American population 65 and older will grow from 16.9% to more than 20% by 2040. And, anecdotally and in surveys, it’s a population not content to fade away slowly.
“Now in its second decade, over 100 institutions worldwide have been designated age-friendly universities,” wrote University of Indianapolis associate professor Lisa Borrero for The OpEd Project. “It’s high time for other institutions to join the charge and make their unique mark on the movement.”
In pointing to examples of research done at AFU schools, Borrero pointed to Australia’s University of Queensland’s “Ageism Awareness” module for staff and students added to its diversity, equity and inclusion programming. It’s also tried to create spaces for people who have dementia.
On its webpage touting the AFU affiliation, Purdue cites that it has about 1,000 students older than 50 and half of tenure-track faculty are age 50 or older. In addition, slightly more than half of its alums are 50 and older.
The actions it’s taken across its campus include half-price tuition for adults 60 and older, an effective collaboration with the Wabash Area Lifelong Learning Association, an active Emeritus faculty program, and a Back to Class and Grandparents University “bringing the most current and exciting research to predominantly older adult participants.”
“Other institutions in Indiana need to join Purdue and lay the groundwork for age-friendly university designation,” Borrero wrote, adding, “setting the stage for a statewide network of institutions to share information and explore age-friendly partnerships.”