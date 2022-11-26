While Georgia is being praised for providing all-terrain power wheelchairs for differently abled visitors to rent at public trails, Indiana’s parks have been ahead of the accessibility curve.
Six Hoosier parks have off-road wheelchairs: Pokagon, Chain O’Lakes, McCormick’s Creek, Indiana Dunes, Spring Mill and Mounds.
Angola-based Innovation in Motion, specializing in adaptive device design, has partnered with the state to provide vehicles for several parks, including Pokagon and Chain O’Lakes. Most of these wheelchairs are free to rent, but inquire with the individual park about details.
The wheelchairs are expensive. A brand-new powered chair can cost $12,000 to $20,000.
But the cost pales compared to how life-affirming they become for someone like Jim Dolph, a LaPorte man who had hiked the Appalachian Trail before losing both legs in an industrial accident. The South Bend Tribune featured Dolph in a 2020 article on the introduction of all-terrain wheelchairs at Indiana Dunes.
“It was great,” he told the Harbor Country Hikers as he joined the group on a hike. “I never thought I’d be able to go through the woods on a trail again. I didn’t think it was possible.”