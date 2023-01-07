Today, patients generally receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis only after they show a decline in cognitive function, such as memory loss.
By that point, the seeds of the disease, planted years or decades earlier, can only be slowed.
Amyloid beta proteins misfold and clump together and form oligomers, which are thought to develop Alzheimer’s.
But what if we could see early signs of these oligomers? Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a laboratory test to measure amyloid beta oligomers in blood samples.
A team led University of Washington researchers has developed a laboratory test that can measure levels of amyloid beta oligomers in blood samples, the group reported last month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
“What clinicians and researchers have wanted is a reliable diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease – and not just an assay that confirms a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, but one that can also detect signs of the disease before cognitive impairment happens. That’s important for individuals’ health and for all the research into how toxic oligomers of amyloid beta go on and cause the damage that they do,” senior author Valerie Daggett, a UW professor of bioengineering and faculty member in the UW Molecular Engineering & Sciences Institute, said in a news release.
Daggett said they’re finding that many human diseases are associated with the accumulation of toxic oligomers, including Parkinson’s, type 2 diabetes and more.
So detecting toxic oligomers as early as possible is the key to beginning disease-modifying treatments years, even decades, earlier.
“A first step in that process is early diagnosis to intervene before irreparable damage occurs, which is estimated to begin 10 to 20 (years) before the presentation of symptoms,” the UW team concluded.