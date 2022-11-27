To say we live in a divisive age would be an understatement deserving of derisive sighs. We don’t want to face how inequality has opened the fissures that divide us along familiar socioeconomic lines. A recent report highlights how geography further separates us into haves and have-nots.
Rural Indiana requires a more significant investment, or it will suffer stagnation and a continued loss of people, according to the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute.
The institute’s recent 38-page report details the long-term deterioration in Indiana’s rural counties as a result of transnational economic forces such as offshoring, limited access to higher education and the rise of automation.
In northeast Indiana, LaGrange, Whitley and Wells are counties classified as rural in Purdue University’s rural/urban classification system. Once-rural counties such as DeKalb, Steuben, Noble, Adams, Huntington and Kosciusko are now classified as rural/mixed places due to population density.
When measured by wealth, rural counties have a slightly lower median income than urban/non-rural Indiana – $52,237 to $56,491. Unemployment in rural counties is marginally lower, too.
And while current rural residents report that they love their communities and want to stay, population decline has only made rural Indiana’s slide out of influence much worse.
“The 44 Indiana counties that are part of a metropolitan statistical area combined to grow by 6.3 percent over the past decade,” according to an analysis of the 2020 census from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. “Meanwhile, the state’s 48 non-metro counties as a group declined by -0.9 percent over the same period.”
“This challenge is heightened by lack of critical industrial infrastructure, including broadband and insufficient quality housing stock to attract workers of all incomes,” according to the institute. “It’s becoming harder to find good jobs that pay enough to support their families, and even when those jobs are available, lack of affordable childcare and unreliable transportation make it harder to make it to work and keep those jobs.
“Tragically, hard work just isn’t enough to get ahead anymore for too many struggling Hoosiers in rural communities.”
There is hope for rural Indiana, but it will be a tough climb. The institute has outlined three priorities for politicians and policymakers to consider.
Rural communities need to provide residents with reliable, affordable transportation that connects them to essential goods, services and jobs. Unfortunately, 1 in 4 rural Hoosiers who have a job do not own what would be considered a reliable car and are struggling to pay higher gas prices.
The innovation here would be investing in ride-sharing programs and so-called volunteer models, which operate on a system such as Uber and Lyft and “use a volunteer’s auto to provide rides for rural residents to access employment, medical appointments, shopping or social events,” the institute suggests.
Promoting more affordable and efficient use of automobiles, including electric vehicles, is another way of reducing costs over time.
Rural communities must have access to high-quality, affordable housing.
Although rural Hoosiers have not faced the skyrocketing rentals seen in urban markets, the cost burden as part of their income is at 34%, and there are some significant hurdles, including the lack of housing stock.
In the last General Assembly session, state legislators enacted a state-level Affordable Tax Credit and created a task force to continue studying housing issues. It was a good move, but the state will need to work with counties and communities to enforce habitability standards, increase consumer buying power, and work with developers to create new and innovative solutions.
All businesses in rural Indiana must have an adequate supply of appropriately skilled workers. If we don’t invest in training, our rural areas will lose as companies move to regions with higher-skilled workers.
Other priorities for the state to consider include supporting immigrant participation in their communities, increasing access to high-quality and affordable broadband and ensuring rural families have access to high-quality and affordable child care.
Indiana has 92 counties. To borrow a well-worn truism used in sports, a chain is as strong as its weakest link. How can Indiana be strong when our rural counties are being weakened by forces they can’t control on their own?