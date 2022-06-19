Aquabounty project could endanger water
We are extremely fortunate to live in an area of abundant water. But we must be vigilant in our usage or face the same problems as out west.
The city of Fort Wayne gets its water from the St. Joseph River. At this time, a company called Aquabounty has plans to build a land-based fish farm in Pioneer, Ohio. This fish farm would raise genetically engineered salmon. The Aquabounty fish farm plans on pumping up to 5 million gallons of water from a regional aquifer and dumping this treated water into the St. Joseph River daily.
The St. Joseph River is your drinking water. This aquifer that provides drinking water to nine counties in three states is mine.
Aquabounty claims it will be a good steward, but does a 5 million gallon a day pump and dump sound like good stewardship?
The Center for Food Safety has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration for withholding records regarding its assessment of genetically engineered salmon. Is your drinking water worth producing genetically engineered salmon? I don’t think mine is.
If you have concerns about the Aquabounty project, you can follow the Williams County Alliance on Facebook. This subject needs your attention. We can’t let our government decide, based on job growth, how worthy a project is. As citizens we need more local control on projects that could potentially cause harm to our environment, especially our water.
Reach out to your officials on the Aquabounty project.
Susan Catterall
Hamilton
Meek’s name lives on in community’s heart
One hundred and thirty years ago, Charles Spurgeon penned, “Carve your name on hearts, not on marble.” This quote embodies the spirit of the late Christine Meek, vice president of nonprofit excellence at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. In April, the nonprofit community lost a confidant, mentor, a professional, and a true friend when Christine passed away. Christine served nonprofits through her work at the Community Foundation for nearly 20 years. She never wavered on her commitment to help and educate leaders, staff and volunteers to better our community resources.
As the Community Foundation celebrates its 100th anniversary, we have been reflecting on legacy. Especially the legacies passed down from those who came before us and the legacies we pass down to those who will come after us. The legacy Christine leaves is full of impact and love for our community, as she discovered new training opportunities for nonprofits, aided organizations in finding valuable funding and was willing to have tough conversations with leaders when needed. All of this for the sole purpose of moving our community forward.
Every day Christine’s presence is missed within the walls of the Community Foundation office, but we look out and can see her work everywhere in the community. Christine carved her name on the hearts of many and truly made this community a better place to live, work and play. We will all forever be grateful for the extraordinary woman she was.
Staff
Community Foundation
of Greater Fort Wayne
Freedom, liberty must be zealously guarded
Why do we have all of these mass shootings, seemingly more so when we have a Democratic majority? Probably just a coincidence.
But every time such an incident occurs, the Democratic leaders and the media scurry to scream for more gun control as if that would have prevented the horrific incident; all the while rejecting every common-sense measure that would have actually worked. The horrors of such shootings are truly deplorable to every red-blooded American citizen who loves the ideals which our nation was founded upon. Even though many such Americans own firearms of varying sorts, they have no desire to use one to deprive any human being of their life or liberty.
Nevertheless, there are individuals who have no problem subjugating others by whatever means they choose and exploiting them for their own personal gain. These behaviors need to be unequivocally opposed and ended to maintain a free society.
When the colonists declared their freedom, it took guns aimed at other human beings then fired to produce the free society we now enjoy. Freedom is truly a precious thing, where people do not have to live in fear of their government depriving them of their rights or liberties. I use “liberty” here in place of “freedom” because they are not the same in meaning. Freedom is the right to do anything, but liberty is the right to do anything right and moral and responsible.
Free people have the obligation and duty to do only that which is right and proper in society, or else their freedom becomes destructive.
It took guns to secure freedom and it will require guns or the threat of guns to maintain that freedom. The founders understood this principle; that is the undisputed basis for the Second Amendment. Genocides should prove beyond any doubt that an all-powerful government that suppresses opposition is capable of killing more heinously than any mass shooting. Any government or party who puts itself in the position to deprive its citizens of their liberties is always potentially just such a government. Our Constitution, applied in the way it was written, is the only obstacle in opposition to such a government.
Freedom and liberty are beautiful things. Do not throw them away, only later to regret it.
Bob Cooper
Payne, Ohio
Pence’s dishonor will be his legacy
“Congratulations and thank you. Thank you for seeing through the course of this year an agenda that truly is restoring this country.”
“You’ve restored American credibility on the world stage. We’re standing with our allies; we’re standing up to our enemies.”
“I’m deeply humbled as your vice president to be able to be here. Because of your leadership and because of the strong support of the leadership of the Congress, you’re delivering on that middle class miracle.”
“I want to thank you Mr President. I want to thank you for speaking on behalf of and fighting every day for the forgotten men and women of America.”
Mike Pence need not be sainted. The quotes above belong to he who gazed and adored. When it was made aware of the habits of grabbing women, Pence gazed and adored. When it was white nationalists, Pence gazed and adored. When it was “…I want dirt on the Bidens or you don’t get security money…,” Pence gazed and adored. When bleach, disinfectant and lights were being suggested, Pence gazed and adored. When the Bible was used as a prop and a park cleared of legal protesters, Pence gazed and adored. When the rigged election lies started before the vote even took place, Pence gazed and adored. When pressured to lie, Pence gazed and said nothing.
We know Pence was aware of the unlawful actions, did he go to the FBI? No, he went to Dan Quayle.
His staff warned the FBI of violence. He refused to get in the car when being evacuated because he feared he would be detained. He has yet to answer for his actions leading up to the seditious insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.
Pence did not uphold his oath. He made sure every avenue was checked first, not to stop the lies of a stolen election, but to conform to the plot. Pence enabled everything that happened on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence must sit with the country and confess to the crimes he knew of. His actions speak way more than his spewing of pious words.
He will never be one of the “few good men”; he can’t handle the truth. As Liz Cheney stated, “…your dishonor will remain…” He stood shoulder to shoulder with the coup until he got cornered; that is his legacy.
What did Pence know and when did he know it?
Joyce Bentz
Huntington
Parking lot needs work for festival season
I am a little surprised that the parking lot the city has everyone using for all the festivals is in such terrible shape. Couldn’t it be regraded or more gravel added?
Shari Goodwin
Fort Wayne