The Allen County commissioners have narrowed their list of new jail sites to four.
On Tuesday, the commissioners said they’re basing the decision on a comprehensive matrix, half of which centers on the new jail’s proximity to other facilities. And they seek County Council approval for using up to $27.5 million or more in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the new project, with a staggering price tag of $350 million.
Tuesday’s announcement recalled The Journal Gazette’s Rosa Salter Rodriguez’s thorough analysis of the county’s jail overcrowding problem earlier this month. In “Overcrowding fills jail’s history” (Oct. 9), Salter examined the jail’s history, demographic factors and how drug policy has contributed to the current dilemma.
In reading Salter’s story, a cinematic trope about manufactured dread comes to mind – this is a crisis of our own making. It is a predicament we should not repeat, but likely will in future decades.
“I understand that with overcrowding, the system is being stretched, but basic human needs still need to be met.”
Sound familiar? That is what Jim Herman said during a 1998 sheriff’s debate.
“There’s no argument that the jail is filled beyond capacity. The debate has always been over how to relieve overcrowding, keeping cost-efficiency and social policies in mind.”
That was this paper’s editorial on May 12, 1992.
Back then, the jail was built to house 120 inmates in separate cells but was averaging about 200 inmates double-bunked. In some cases, a third person slept on the floor.
Now, we have a bigger jail with the same overcrowding, and county leaders want to erect a building with 1,500 beds.
Demographically, Allen County’s population 30 years ago was a shade over 300,000. Today, the county is pushing close to 400,000.
There is a rule-of-thumb formula for deciding how much space a county jail requires, and that’s 0.4% of a county’s population. So, a 1,600-bed jail makes sense, right?
But it still doesn’t add up. Multiple op-ed and letter writers have traced the overcrowding issue to several factors, including excessive bail, state mandates and a need to increase funding and access to diversionary programs, particularly for inmates with mental illness and substance abuse.
County Councilman Ken Fries, a former sheriff, told Salter that county officials must look closely at the past to avoid repeating mistakes in jail capacity.
“Jails are never designed to be prisons” for people with long sentences, he said. “They’re for the pre-adjudicated and those serving less than a year.”
Now is the time for county leaders, law enforcement, judges and state politicians to de-silo themselves and imagine the future of county-level incarceration. We all have a vested interest in this jail from the standpoint of financial responsibility and public safety.
But we must progress from a system that has failed us for decades.