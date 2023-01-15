It’s been nearly 55 years since the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Manchester College to give what no one could have known would be his last college-campus address.
Here was the state of the world on Feb. 1, 1968: King spoke at Manchester, founded by the Church of Brethren, a historic peace church dedicated to practicing and advocating nonviolent conflict resolution. On the same day was taken one of the most gruesome and iconic photographs from the Vietnam War – that of a South Vietnamese police chief shooting a Vietcong officer in the head, killing him on a street.
To say that we’re far from that time would be to close our eyes to the existential struggles that grip our nation now as they did then: racial tension, social and economic inequality and political turmoil.
Newly named City Council President Glynn Hines embodies the historical arc. So do council members Michelle Chambers and Sharon Tucker. As do Indiana Senate Minority Caucus Leader Greg Taylor and U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
To say that this country hasn’t moved forward would be a lie; the political leadership in this town, in this state and our country is a testament. Voters and peers respect them as leaders and consensus builders, people who, when judged on character, do not come up wanting.
Hines, who has been on City Council since 1999, was a high school senior when King visited Manchester. His visit was one of several considerations when Hines decided to attend the school one year later. His life and successes are a model of a man who understands the idea of leaving the world better than he found it.
Whether it was hanging door signs as an 8-year-old for John Nuckols, the first African American to serve on City Council, as a banker or as an elected member of the council, Hines has said in interviews that his goal has been to develop ideas on improving the lives of people through new business and enterprise.
It was that reputation, he believes, that got him elected as an at-large member after having served as the 6th District representative.
The election of Hines and Chambers as at-large members to City Council in 2019 would have been a fever dream 55 years ago. Indeed, their victories are still shocking, considering people didn’t think either could convince enough people around the city to vote for them.
Hines said if he could talk to King, he would tell him his success was a result of the reverend’s sacrifice. Hines would say to him that King’s murder in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968, was not in vain.
It is reasonable to say that people who read King as they would a philosopher would espouse the same sentiment.
But to believe we’re at the inflection point of King’s wish that judging one by the content of their character is a beautiful idea but overused and abused by sleepwalkers who wish to prop up a fable of togetherness.
As a person of color in this culture, you are born woke only to struggle against what Ralph Ellison called the “sleeping ones” in the seminal novel “Invisible Man.” America continues with the paradoxical invisibility of race. Sleepwalkers slouch past inequity, only to be roused awake when an event pushes them to confront reality against the dream.
As we saw with the George Floyd protests at the Courthouse in 2020, the always-woke were joined by the recently awakened. Hines saw it and viewed it as a triumphant moment; the seeds of a movement were sown.
But we need to keep tilling lest that growth be trampled on by sleepers who never want to wake up.
Sleepwalkers embrace cognitive dissonance out of fear. For them discussions of equity are unrighteous, diversity is ungodly and inclusion is anti-American. Their nightmare is a negation of King’s ideal of America.
But like the unnamed narrator in “Invisible Man,” Hines, Chambers, Tucker, Taylor, Jefferies and others are illuminated by light. They speak and act for a world that needs to wake up.
Fredrick McKissack is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.