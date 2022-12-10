The Transportation Security Administration is reminding flyers of the proper way to travel with pets after a small dog in a backpack rolled through a security X-ray at a Wisconsin airport Tuesday.
“When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine,” the tweet from TSA Great Lakes said.
The tweet included the X-ray photo of the dog inside the traveler’s backpack at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.
TSA representative Jessica Mayle said the dog, a dachshund-chihuahua mix, had been cleared to fly by the airline. The passenger had been unaware of the correct protocol when taking her pet through the security checkpoint.
“After (the dog) was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was traveling with the pet to the airline,” Mayle said in an email to USA Today. “After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate.”
Mayle said the dog was not hurt but “a little skittish” after going through the X-ray tunnel.
The Humane Society says air travel can be dangerous for animals with “pushed-in” faces, such as bulldogs, pugs and Persian cats. But if transporting a pet by plane is the only option, call the airline well in advance for its rules and size requirements.