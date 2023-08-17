Vindictiveness. That best describes how the state’s political officials have treated Dr. Caitlin Bernard. The Indianapolis-based obstetrician-gynecologist has been the target of a ruthless hunt by Attorney General Todd Rokita after gaining both praise and scorn for speaking publicly about performing an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim.
On Tuesday, The Journal Gazette reported that a panel of judges unanimously selected Bernard to receive one of this year’s Torchbearer awards – an honor from the Indiana Civil Rights Commission that recognizes women who have made a difference – only to have the nomination nixed. We can’t be sure by whom because opacity is clearly an element Hoosier politicians enjoy.
After some hounding, Gov. Eric Holcomb finally provided a reason for Bernard’s deselection.
“The recommendation is consistent with the process that – if an applicant is involved in a legal proceeding – then maybe it’s not the appropriate time for that individual,” Holcomb said. “But there may be a time in the future, but not currently.”
The governor’s use of the qualifier “maybe” is particularly irritating as the adverb shows uncertainty and negates the argument that his recommendation is consistent with the process.
Despite adhering to Indiana University’s privacy laws and the Indiana Department of Health showing that she reported correctly, Bernard was reprimanded in May by the Medical Licensing Board and fined $3,000 for sharing publicly the age and state of origin of the child.
Even the author of the HIPPA law – which protects medical privacy – doesn’t think Bernard did anything wrong.
As for her inquisitor, Rokita has repeatedly acted recklessly by defaming her on television, including accusing her of fabricating the story. He made those claims without evidence, which is not a requirement in the court of public opinion. It’s unsurprising, given Rokita’s naked political ambition and seemingly congenital flair for histrionics.
Rokita and others have done Bernard wrong. And this latest act was summed up perfectly and tragically by Deb Chubb, executive director of the Indiana Women’s Action Movement and one of the Torchbearer judges.
“It feels like the governor has said, women cannot be trusted to choose their own heroes,” she told the Star. “I think it’s just another kick in the gut to women in Indiana.”