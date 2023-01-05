In watching the Fort Wayne City Council conduct business the past few years, it’s hard not to juxtapose this group with previous council bodies that were far more contentious, partisan and, let’s be honest, mean to one another.
It’s OK to have debates on governing molded by a particular political philosophy. However, in reading a Journal Gazette year-end review of the council’s performance in 2008, debates routinely devolved into the theater of the absurd with bellicose newcomers quarreling over minute or procedural issues. Senior council members told the paper they were baffled by the “length of the discussions and squabbles.”
One of those who expressed his displeasure back in 2008 was Councilman Glynn Hines.
“I think there was a lot of posturing at the table as people tried to establish their way of doing business,” he said.
On Tuesday evening, Hines, D-at large, was elected the council’s president 24 years after his first council election. He previously was vice president to Republican Jason Arp, R-4th.
Hines received support from seven council members, with Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, abstaining. In addition, the council unanimously chose Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, as vice president for 2023. The two say they look forward to continuing with the bipartisan efforts.
Of the two who abstained, they explained their non-votes without animosity toward Hines.
“Although I’m going to abstain this evening, I sincerely wish you the best of luck, and I look forward to working with you,” Ensley said, adding, “I couldn’t vote against Glynn.”
Jehl said that while he couldn’t wrap his head around fellow Republicans not voting for GOP leadership, he “couldn’t be more than happy for Glynn.”
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, wishes he could be so lucky to garner broad support from his fellow legislators after falling short numerous times in the vote for U.S. House speaker. But here’s the difference between a federal legislative body and a smaller municipal council. The latter is closer to the electorate, and problems such as trash collection require solutions rather than posturing.
Earlier last year, after a few weeks of finger-pointing between the mayor’s office and City Council, it was refreshing to watch Mayor Tom Henry and the council members fix what had become a disaster. In a May 24, 2022, op-ed published by The Journal Gazette announcing the solid waste collection services agreement between the city and GFL Environmental USA, Henry, a Democrat, thanked Arp for his role.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t recognize and thank City Councilman Jason Arp for his leadership and professionalism in overseeing the discussions and ultimate vote at City Council,” Henry wrote. “His steady and calm demeanor in a bipartisan fashion was commendable.”
In parsing Hines’ words, the pandemic had the unintentional consequence of uniting a group of people in the face of a severe threat to the city and its residents. Hines calls it “the COVID council.”
“This council, the COVID council, probably was the most bipartisan in our voting and the least amount of friction ever,” he said.
It’s been said that necessity is the mother of bipartisanship. Seems about right here in the Fort.