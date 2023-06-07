We’re guessing this statistic will surprise you: For the year ending on Monday, June 5, there were 287 citizen-reported blocked railroad crossings cited in Allen County. And we’re not talking about the relative inconvenience of a quarter hour.
In looking at Federal Railroad Administration data, 51 of those reported blocked crossings were for 1 to 2 hours, and another 43 were between 2 and 6 hours. Three incidents lasted for at least 24 hours.
Indiana is among the highest-ranked states regarding blocked crossing reports, with 2,537 incidents in 2022. That places us behind Illinois (2,956), Ohio (3,580) and Texas (6,526) in total number of reports.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $21 million grant to assist Hammond, Gary, Schererville, Peru and Wells County with crossing improvements ranging from eliminating some railroad crossings to a road overpass.
In April, investigative news site Pro- Publica published an article outlining the dangerous paths taken by children in Hammond, Indiana; they clamber over stalled rail cars to get to and from school.
“The trains, which can stretch across five or six intersections at a time … prevent students and teachers from getting to school in the morning,” ProPublica reported. “Teachers must watch multiple classrooms while their colleagues wait at crossings; kids sit on school buses as they meander the streets of an entirely different city to be dropped off a half-hour late.”
In looking at train data for Allen County, there were at least 28 incidents where the tag “Pedestrians were observed climbing on, over, or through the train cars” was used about the obstruction. While the observation does not include other descriptives, such information shows the dangerous actions taken by understandably frustrated people.
Also distressing: At least 11 reported incidents in Allen County were tagged “First responders were observed being unable to cross the tracks.”
Fort Wayne spokesperson John Perlich told The Journal Gazette, which reached out to the Allen County Department of Homeland Security, that officials are aware of the challenge, “but we benefit from multiple emergency vehicles being dispatched to scenes in a lot of cases and not all are blocked on their way to an incident.”
Officials recognize that blocked crossings create an increased safety risk. And while the city does not currently track stoppages, there have been some conversations with other jurisdictions that could lead to a formal recording mechanism, Perlich said.
“The federal Department of Transportation and the Indiana Department of Transportation continue to be partners with our local municipalities in working toward improvements and alternatives for at-grade crossings,” he said.
In 2018, the Indiana Supreme Court struck down a state law allowing local governments to fine railroads when a train blocks a street for more than 10 minutes. The court said communities should seek assistance via the federal Surface Transportation Board.
Last year, the Ohio Supreme Court struck down a law that would fine railroads for blocking a road for more than 5 minutes. The federal government regulates railroads, the majority argued.
The problem here is that while the feds collect complaints, enforcement actions are left chiefly to state and local authorities, according to lawyers involved with a potential U.S. Supreme Court case involving Ohio and CSX Transportation Inc. Indiana joined 18 other states in filing an amici curiae supporting the petitioner, the state of Ohio, in upholding anti-blocking legislation.
We understand that railroads can’t be expected to deal with different regulations in all 50 states, but clearly there needs to be a course of action for citizens – through their local and state governments – to challenge railroads when there is cause to do so.
Blocked crossings are more than just an inconvenience; they can endanger lives and cause undue hardships to communities.