Funneling federal block grant dollars to nonprofit organizations working with low- to moderate-income communities has been around for a while. However, a recent city of Fort Wayne announcement is a reminder that these partnerships are an efficient, cooperative way to fight social problems.
Yes, government can be a force for good, particularly when it means not creating officious bureaucratic structures that smother creativity but rather encouraging innovation.
On June 15, Mayor Tom Henry announced the city would award 27 local organizations funding from its block grant dollars, the city’s remaining allocation of COVID Cares Act money and the Emergency Solutions funds.
“We’re coming together to say that individuals and families matter,” Henry said. “Through collaborative efforts, we’re going to continue the positive momentum that we’ve been experiencing in our city. Our best days are ahead.”
About $470,000 will help low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, basic needs, employment skills, language translation and interpretation, and youth development. Fort Wayne’s decision is critical as federal cuts to block grant allocations have impeded other cities and communities from funding nonprofit services.
It may get tougher with the federal debt deal.
According to the government management site Route Fifty, block grants for substance abuse and mental health, for example, could be cut as much as $250 million even as the country deals with a mental health crisis.
Shelter and housing affordability is a subject even the United States Conference of Bishops has weighed in on, sending a letter last week to the Senate and House appropriations committees encouraging more funding for the Community Development Block Grant program.
“We recognize there are many competing priorities as you move forward to enact final spending bills,” the letter states, adding that federal grant programs such as CDBG “satisfy the basic human right to shelter” and “should receive special attention.”
Block grants have been praised for allowing state and local government officials additional flexibility to meet needs. And in Fort Wayne’s case, the city acts as a conduit to deliver services to vulnerable communities efficiently and transparently. Nonprofits can be creative in solutions while still working with the people’s representatives.