Researchers at Jamestown, Virginia, and the University of Iowa have discovered proof that Indigenous dogs were at England’s first permanent settlement in the New World – and starving colonists might have eaten them.
Dogs are believed to have been brought to North America by early migrants from northeast Asia some 14,000 years ago, Angela Perri, an archaeologist at Texas A&M University, said in 2021. Little is known about the native canines, aside from fleeting references in historic accounts, the Washington Post reported Dec. 29.
British observer William Strachey reported in 1612: “The doggs of the Country are like their woulves, and cannot barke but howle.” Others, the Post reported, described Indigenous dogs as looking like foxes, “blacke and sharp nosed.”
Ariane Thomas, a doctoral candidate in anthropology who specializes in genetics and ancient DNA at the University of Iowa, visited Jamestown with associate professor of anthropology Matthew E. Hill Jr. in July, after learning colonial dog bone fragments are part of a collection of artifacts from the settlement.
They drilled into teeth from seven dogs and acquired DNA from three canines. Analysis showed they were Indigenous rather than European.
In addition, the bones showed cut marks, indicating they had been butchered and eaten by colonists, said Michael Lavin, director of collections at Jamestown Rediscovery.
Jamestown settlers ran out of food in the winter of 1609-10 – what was known as the “starving time” – and in desperation, they ate dogs, rodents, snakes and boots, the Post reported.