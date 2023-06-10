I wish I had written it first. But Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors, said it much better than I would have.
“The free exchange of ideas,” she said, “is a core element of a healthy democracy. The freedom to teach and undertake scholarly work is essential to higher education. When public education is suspect and educators are demonized, it is a dark day for democracy. As educators and activists, we must fight back against these attacks with all we have.”
Just as our General Assembly ended its long session this year, the coup de grâce of an already-troubling session for educators was capped with a level of snark unseen in Indiana that troubled even the most stalwart citizens.
The idea foisted upon Hoosiers is that deep within our teachers’ classroom book baskets and on classroom and school library shelves are hidden sleazy pornographic materials, handpicked by teachers who want nothing more than to corrupt young children and develop them into sexual bondage and the sex trade business.
To prevent this awful sexploitation, we must go after these teachers (and I must add school media clerks and the few librarians we have left) and threaten them with jail time and fines to keep these pornographic materials out of our schools.
Would it shock you to find out that, according to a Washington Post story last week, of the 1,000-plus challenges made to books in school libraries across the country the Post analyzed, that the majority were filed by just 11 people?
Yes, you read that correctly. Eleven people are making decisions for the nearly 50 million students who attended public schools this past school year. In its study, what else did the Post find? Where do the book challenges come from in terms of the people filing them?
• 15% are from people who file a single challenge to one book.
• 25% are repeat filers (have filed between two and 9 book challenges).
• 60% are serial filers who have filed more than 10 book challenges (11 people in all).
Where do they live, these people deeply troubled about the state of books that fill our school and classroom libraries?
• 32% live in Texas, home of ultra-right Gov. Greg Abbott.
• 17% come from Ron DeSantisland, Florida, where teachers are covering their classroom libraries with butcher paper for fear of students taking home books that might cost the teacher jail time.
• 11% come from Missouri.
• 5% reside in Pennsylvania.
One could suppose that the books challenged were all brought home by unsuspecting children and that the challengers rose gallantly to the occasion to drive these smutty, licentious pieces of literary filth back to dusty shelves of adult bookstores where they belong, right?
Hate to burst that bubble, but burst it I must.
• 51% of the book challengers said they learned about the books to be branded with an awful scarlet letter through news reports.
• 30% got the word from “other parents.”
• 11% reported that the book was used by the school district in the classroom as required or recommended reading, and
• a lonely 8% were brought home by children who had checked the books out of a classroom or school library by their own choice.
All of this has gotten me thinking, and I remain of the opinion that deep thinking does a brain good.
In every area of our lives, Americans (if I should dare to attempt to speak for such a beautiful, diverse, quirky, bunch of people) have always prided ourselves on thinking differently from the rest of the world.
We have never gotten everything exactly right, but much of the time we have erred on the side of trying to do the right thing.
As we look critically at history through the lens of things we understand today, there are obviously things we would do differently if we could do them over.
Rarely, however, do we get a chance at a do-over on a large scale. Instead, we strive in our daily lives, in the work we do, in the laws we pass, to be a little better today than we were yesterday, a little better next year than we were this year.
Wanting to do better and choosing to do better are core elements of a healthy democracy. Castigating our teachers, threatening our librarians, stifling our readers, controlling our literature, cracking down on free thought in our universities, attempting to legislate one person or group’s idealist view of morality – none of these are the way to build a stronger democracy in a republic.
When we learn and apply that lesson to our everyday lives, we will be one step further away from fascism, and one step closer to real freedom.
Michael Shaffer is director of the Masters in Educational Leadership Program and an associated professor of educational leadership at Ball State University.