“Maybe we were drawn together because we recognized a piece of ourselves in each other.”
Kat Steiner and Blake O’Neill both went to Camp Chickawah at the age of 12. As bunkmates, the two girls formed a fast friendship and were inseparable. By the end of their stay they had shared canoe rides, friendship bracelets and a talent show performance.
The day they parted ways they realized they shared one more thing – a father.
Fifteen years later, the half-sisters haven’t spoken since feeling betrayed on that last day at camp. Now, their father has passed away, leaving them joint ownership of the family beach house – which happens to need a major facelift.
Blake, working as a nanny and dog sitter, hopes to sell the house to make ends meet. Kat, an up-and-coming social media influencer, is dying to hold on to the place she spent so many summers with family.
Even though they share DNA, the women couldn’t be farther apart on their approach to the beach house or life.
Ali Brady, the pen name of co-authors Alison Hammer and Bradeigh Godfrey, spins a tale of family drama, home renovation and summer romance in “The Beach Trap.” Set on the sugary sands of Destin, Florida, the flowery descriptions whisk readers away on their own beachfront vacation.
With alternating perspectives in each chapter, Kat and Blake’s characters are developed to the fullest. Readers will feel like they are friends of the family watching the sisters bicker over renovation details and pursue love interests, all while figuring out what’s truly important in life.
Despite the fact that the authors gave equal points of view to both sisters, rooting for Blake is easier than rooting for Kat. With completely opposite backstories, it is obvious Blake faced more hardship and struggle in her upbringing, causing her to be guarded and closed off from relationships.
Kat is consumed with Instagram-worthy life moments instead of attempting to make real-life connections. Luckily, both women show immense growth individually and together, making Kat a more likable character by the end of the book.
The romance aspect of the storyline was well executed in that it didn’t take away from the themes of self-discovery and sisterhood. Noah and Henry, Blake and Kat’s respective love interests, enhanced the individual growth of each sister by building up their strengths and allowing them to open up to each other in the process.
Even though some chapters seemed redundant and unnecessary, slowing the pace down a bit in the middle of the book, the theatrics that happen toward the end involving miscommunication over the renovations make up for the lag in certain parts of the story.
“The Beach Trap” is definitely a lighter read, but the authors weave in important messages about grief, compromise and growth to give the story substance. Much like its ocean setting, “The Beach Trap” is enchanting yet deep, told with a ton of heart and humor, making it a true summer read.
Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.