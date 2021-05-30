Flowering friendships

“There is one trait in the character of bees which is worthy of profound respect. Such is their indomitable energy and perseverance, that under circumstances apparently hopeless, they labor to the utmost to retrieve their losses and sustain the sinking State.”

– L.L. Langstroth

When three strangers find themselves in various states of despair with no clear path in their future, the universe unites them in the name of honeybees.

Told through the eyes of Alice, the widowed beekeeper; Jake, the struggling paraplegic teenager; and Harry, a young twentysomething with crippling anxiety, “The Music of Bees” leads the three through a journey of healing and rebuilding as they work together to fight for the hives.

Eileen Garvin's expertise on bees shines through in her debut novel. A beekeeper herself, she interweaves her knowledge of bees into the narrative so naturally that as a reader you can feel the comfort and peace the bees bring to Alice, Jake and Harry. The bees become the subtle fourth character in the book that continually tie the other three characters together.

In the midst of coping with the loss of her husband, Alice stumbles upon Jake and Harry, both of whom could use a lifeline from their current situation.

Jake became a paraplegic only a year ago, and his home life isn't very supportive of the new challenges that come with his limitations. Harry has been forced into finding his own way after his mother moved to Florida and his uncle died, leaving him homeless. Alice needs help growing her apiary and sees these men could use a change. She doesn't realize she needs one, too.

The way Garvin dives into the background stories of the three is well executed, making it easy to fully connect with their losses, hardships and raw emotions. It's also easy to swell with hope as their friendships develop and they find the courage to overcome their obstacles by working together to bring down a pesticide company that rolls into town, effectively threatening the bee population.

One can't help but compare the parallel structures of the way Alice, Jake and Harry work together to the construct of the bee hive and the order within. Each individual has a place and a purpose and, when combined, they can achieve impactful results.

Each chapter begins with a theory about bees from L.L. Langstroth, an American apiarist who created the modern day Langstroth hive.

The choice to start each chapter with Langstroth's theories further drives home the idea that Garvin meant not only to provide knowledge but also comparison between the bees and the characters.

Some readers may be turned off by the abundant information about bees and beekeeping, but it seems necessary to the story to understand how these tiny creatures help change and inspire the characters as they realize their stations in life. The storyline about pesticides and corrupt companies may seem preachy at times with their environmental message, but doesn't seem to take much away from the true themes of friendship and perseverance throughout the book.

“The Music of Bees” is essentially a story of struggle, but the honeybees come through, with a little help from Garvin, making it an uplifting read overall.

Definitely a must read for nature lovers and those in need of recharging their faith in humanity.

“Sorrow released a person from common constraints, and in their grief they could be their true, bald selves. If others chose to witness that, to truly see others, well, it changed everything.”

Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.