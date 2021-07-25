The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Local book notes

    The History Center, 302 E. Berry St., will host a book release party Monday for local author Christopher Elliot.

    “Before the Dream,” subtitled “Martin Luther King's 1963 Speech, and Civil Rights Struggles in Fort Wayne, Indiana,” chronicles the civil rights icon's only visit to the Summit City.

    The reception, with complementary appetizers, will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

