New library books

The following friendship-themed works are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Summeron the Bluffs” by Sunny Hostin

In the exclusive Black beach community of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, the three unofficial “goddaughters” of Amelia Vaux Tanner, successful women from different backgrounds, gather for one last summer together before Amelia moves to the south of France and gives her home to one of them.

“Rock the Boat” by Beck Dorey-Stein

When a developer tries to cash in on Sea Point, three friends, Kate, Miles and Ziggy, must wade through – and overcome – the white lies and long-buried secrets that threaten to erode the bonds between them as well as the landscape of the beachside community they call home.

“The Woman with the Blue Star” by Pam Jenoff

Inspired by the harrowing true stories of those who hid from the Nazis in the sewers, this emotional testament to the power of friendship follows Ella, an affluent Polish girl, as she helps Sadie and her pregnant mother survive despite the worsening dangers of the war.

“What Strange Paradise” by Omar El Akkad

Looking at the global refugee crisis through the eyes of a child, this dramatic story follows Vänna, who comes to the rescue of a 9-year-old Syrian boy who has washed up on the shores of her small island and is determined to do whatever it takes to save him.

“The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin

Determined to leave a mark on the world even though they are in the hospital and their days are dwindling, unlikely friends, 17-year-old Lenni and 83-year-old Margot, devise a plan to create 100 paintings showcasing the stories of the century they have lived.

“Together We Will Go” by Michael J. Straczynski

Placing an ad for a road trip like no other, Mark Antonelli, a failed young writer, surrounds himself with other disheartened souls who have also decided this will be their final journey until complications to the initial plan arise as they get closer to their destination.