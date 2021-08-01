The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Library's top 10

    Top checkouts from the  Allen County Public Library in the month of July

    FICTION

    1 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

    2 “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

    3  “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

    4 “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand

    5 “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

    6 “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller

    7 “Sooley” by John Grisham

    8 “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

    9 “The President's Daughter” by Bill Clinton, James Patterson

    10 “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray

    NONFICTION

    1 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

    2 “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard

    3 “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

    4 “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

    5 “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael C. Bender

    6 “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters

    7 “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” by Michael Wolff

    8 “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey

    9 “The Anthropocene Reviewed : Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green

    10 “(Re)born in the USA: An Englishman's Love Letter to His Chosen Home” by Roger Bennett

