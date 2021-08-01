New library books

The following sports histories are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Tall Men, Short Shorts: The 1969 NBA Finals: Wilt, Russ, Lakers, Celtics, and a Very Young Sports Reporter” by Leigh Montville

A lively and colorful account of the 1969 NBA Finals – one of the greatest upsets in basketball history – through the eyes of future sports writing legend Leigh Montville, who was covering the coast-to-coast event as a brand-new 24-year-old reporter for The Boston Globe.

“Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days That Changed Sports and Culture Forever” by L. Jon Wertheim

Looks at the sports stories that converged in the summer of 1984 – the rise of Michael Jordan, ESPN's increasing media dominance, the Los Angeles Olympics and more – that shaped sports into the multimillion dollar industry of today.

“The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America” by Bradford Pearson

A painstakingly researched account details the tragic and triumphant story of the Eagles, a high school football team from Cody, Wyoming's World War II Japanese-American incarceration camp.

“Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing” by Andy Martino

This insider's look tells the story of how the Houston Astros developed a pitch sign-stealing scheme that may have fueled their 2017 World Series win as well as the fallout from the scandal.

“Bubbleball: Inside the NBA's Fight to Save a Season” by Ben Golliver

A captivating account of the NBA's strangest season ever, from shutdown to championship, from a prominent national basketball writer living inside the bubble.

“Our Team: The Epic Story of Four Men and the World Series That Changed Baseball” by Luke Epplin

The riveting story of four men – Larry Doby, Bill Veeck, Bob Feller and Satchel Paige – whose improbable union on the Cleveland Indians in the late 1940s would shape the immediate postwar era of Major League Baseball and beyond.