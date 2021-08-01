Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:00 am
New library books
The following sports histories are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Tall Men, Short Shorts: The 1969 NBA Finals: Wilt, Russ, Lakers, Celtics, and a Very Young Sports Reporter” by Leigh Montville
A lively and colorful account of the 1969 NBA Finals – one of the greatest upsets in basketball history – through the eyes of future sports writing legend Leigh Montville, who was covering the coast-to-coast event as a brand-new 24-year-old reporter for The Boston Globe.
“Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days That Changed Sports and Culture Forever” by L. Jon Wertheim
Looks at the sports stories that converged in the summer of 1984 – the rise of Michael Jordan, ESPN's increasing media dominance, the Los Angeles Olympics and more – that shaped sports into the multimillion dollar industry of today.
“The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America” by Bradford Pearson
A painstakingly researched account details the tragic and triumphant story of the Eagles, a high school football team from Cody, Wyoming's World War II Japanese-American incarceration camp.
“Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing” by Andy Martino
This insider's look tells the story of how the Houston Astros developed a pitch sign-stealing scheme that may have fueled their 2017 World Series win as well as the fallout from the scandal.
“Bubbleball: Inside the NBA's Fight to Save a Season” by Ben Golliver
A captivating account of the NBA's strangest season ever, from shutdown to championship, from a prominent national basketball writer living inside the bubble.
“Our Team: The Epic Story of Four Men and the World Series That Changed Baseball” by Luke Epplin
The riveting story of four men – Larry Doby, Bill Veeck, Bob Feller and Satchel Paige – whose improbable union on the Cleveland Indians in the late 1940s would shape the immediate postwar era of Major League Baseball and beyond.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story