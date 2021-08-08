New library books

The following debut works of fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Sisters in Arms”

by Kaia Alderson

The first Black women allowed to serve in the army, Grace Steele and Eliza Jones, helping form the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, navigate their way through the segregated ranks, finally making it overseas where they do their part for the country they love.

“The Rehearsals”

by Annette Christie

After a disastrous rehearsal dinner, Megan Givens and Tom Prescott vow to call their wedding off, until they wake up the next morning stuck together in a time loop, destined to relive the worst day of their lives.

“The Reading List”

by Sara Nisha Adams

Working at the local library, Aleisha reads every book on a secret list she found, which transports her from the painful realities she's facing at home, and decides to pass the list on to a lonely widower desperate to connect with his bookworm granddaughter.

“Damnation Spring”

by Ash Davidson

A mother and midwife inadvertently threatens the fortunes and livelihoods of her family and their neighbors after noticing an increase in local miscarriages and believes it's caused by the pesticides used by the Sanderson Timber Company, her husband's employer.

“We Have Always Been Here”

by Lena Nguyen

The behavioral psychologist onboard a survey ship headed to a planet ripe for colonization, Dr. Grace Park must determine the origin of a strange phenomenon that is causing the crew to suffer mental breaks without losing her own mind in the process.

“The Very Nice Box”

by Laura Blackett, Eve Gleichman

A designer of storage boxes for a Brooklyn-based furniture company, Ava Simon, who hasn't been close to anyone in years, falls under the spell of her charismatic new boss who, as their relationship progresses, is not who he claims to be.