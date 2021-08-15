New library books

The following books about pets are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“What Is a Dog?: A Memoir” by Chloe Shaw

On the heels of her family's beloved dog's death, one woman returns to the canines of her past in order to imagine the human she hopes to become in the future.

“Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf Blind Pink Puppy and His Family” by Melissa Shapiro

A Connecticut veterinarian opens her heart and home to Piglet, a deaf and blind pink dog whose purpose becomes teaching the power of empathy, love, and kindness.

“How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog” by Christina Hunger

A true story and simple guide to teaching a dog to talk from a speech-language pathologist who has taught her dog to communicate using simple paw-sized buttons associated with words.

“When Harry Met Minnie: A True Story of Love and Friendship” by Martha Teichner

The Emmy Award-winning CBS Sunday Morning correspondent describes how she adopted a dying friend's Bull Terrier as a companion to her own, forging unexpected heartwarming and heartbreaking bonds along the way.

“Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog, and Finding Redemption” by Craig Grossi

The author of “Craig & Fred” describes how his devoted canine companion and he visited Maine State Prison to work beside inmates who serve purposeful time in prison by training service dogs for disabled veterans.

“Peacebunny Island: The Extraordinary Journey of a Boy and His Comfort Rabbits, and How They're Teaching Us About Hope & Kindness” by Caleb Smith

The 16-year-old author shares his journey of following his childhood dream to train endangered and rescued rabbits to become therapy animals.