For the young at heart reader

Americans love “best of” lists. And if it's summer, you know there are at least a dozen “best of” book lists for avid readers to devour. There's “Best books to read at the beach,” “Best books to pack for a long flight” and “Best books for children.” Even the weekly “Bestsellers” list on this page, conveniently categorized by fiction and nonfiction.

Into this world of lists for bibliophiles dropped a new one this month: Time Magazine's “100 Best Young Adult Books of All Time.” Pretentious? At 100, maybe. It's not the first to focus on young adult literature. Time itself released such a list just six years ago. What makes this list different is those doing the selecting and the emphasis on recent books.

“Just as one thread of political discourse in the U.S. began to more explicitly acknowledge groups long marginalized and disenfranchised by everything from policy to pop culture, the success of these books pushed many publishers, educators, parents and readers to think critically about what they had long considered staples of YA literature – the books they've forever told kids will help them understand the world. What were the underlying messages of those books? Who were they written for? And whose voices did they leave out?” explained Annabel Gutterman and Megan McCluskey in a story accompanying Time's list.

The list, available in its entirety at time.com/collection/100-best-ya-books/, was compiled by Time staff and a panel of young adult authors. The criteria were “books marketed toward grade levels 8-12 or with characters in that age range and books that explore adolescence.”

Traditionalists can take heart that classics such as “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl,” “The Call of the Wild,” “Charlotte's Web” and “The Catcher in the Rye” still made the cut. But Gutterman and McCluskey point out that more than 50% of the books on the list were published in the past decade and many were from first-time authors.

Mari Hardacre and Aisha Hallman are the manager and assistant manager, respectively, of the Allen County Public Library's Teen Department. They reflect on the list here.

Q: What is your reaction to Time's “100 Best Young Adult Books of All Time”?

Mari: I appreciate that they published a statement explaining how they created the list. Most of us enjoy and benefit from reading both stories about people who are similar to us that make us feel seen as well as stories that help us empathize with others. However, only recently have we begun to see in publishing more books for young people from underrepresented groups. As a librarian, I welcome being able to connect more teens with the kinds of books they enjoy reading. Twenty years ago and even 10 years ago, it was hard to find books for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) kids who were avid readers and wanted stories that reflected their experiences. The same was true for LGBTQ youth. Now, we finally have more options including fun fantasy, adventure, supernatural and romance books.

Aisha: Including more recent books and books by and about historically marginalized people is wonderful. When I was a teen, I didn't have the variety of books that teens have now. I could come to the library and rarely find a book with someone who looked like me on the book cover in any genre. Now there are books about Black girls fighting zombies and having magical powers. One of the books on the list, “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Leah Johnson, is about a Black teenage girl who runs for prom queen to earn scholarship money while falling in love with the new girl in school. It's funny and sweet, and I'm happy that today's teens get to walk into the library and see the different ways they're now shown in literature. The publishing industry still has a way to go, but it's made strides in the last 10 years or so because readers and authors have spoken up and pushed the industry to expand.

Q: Any concerns about the weight given to more recent books?

Mari: I think they are making the point, and it's a valid point, that (young adult) literature has only recently begun to be more inclusive and that “best” lists should be inclusive. So it's natural that the list would include many recent books.

Aisha: I agree with ... (putting) newer books on the list. A lot of “the books of all time” don't represent what a lot of teens look like now, what their lives are like. And just because a book isn't 50 or 75 years old doesn't mean it isn't having an impact on teens or doesn't have any value.

Q: Are all of Time's 100 Best Young Adult Books available at the ACPL?

Mari: They are all accessible in print or digital form.

Q: How do you decide what books to make available here?

Mari: We have a youth bibliographer who selects for the system based on reviews and industry publications. She also considers requests from the public, which can be made from within the My Account feature on our website.

Q: Any concerns with this list? Do you get complaints about the books in your young adult section?

Mari: I'm glad to see people talking about books and trying authors whose works they haven't read before, so I don't really have concerns. ... We try to have a variety of books so that everyone can find titles they will enjoy.

Aisha: I don't want people to write off the list just because it contains so many recent books. And I also don't want people to think they should read or like every book on the list just because it's a “best of” list. I'm a big fan of several of the authors that put together the list, and there are books on the list that I've read and didn't enjoy and books on the list that I don't think I'll ever read. I like to tell people that if they're reading for pleasure, then they should read for pleasure. If you start a book and don't like it, it's completely fine to put it down. There are so many books out there, so read ones you love. Unless it's for a school assignment; then you have to read it. But when you're done, pick up one you enjoy.

Any idea of the popularity of young adult books with older readers?

Mari: I don't believe we have data on what ages of people check out young adult books but, anecdotally, we know that a lot of adults enjoy reading them.

Aisha: There are definitely older readers who love young adult books. And as authors write more books with expansive plots and imaginative worlds, I hope that more adults see the value in young adult books.

Sherry Skufca is publisher of The Journal Gazette.