New library books

The following domestic thrillers are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Mrs. March” by Virginia Feito

When someone suggests that the protagonist in her husband's latest book is based on her, Mrs. March questions everything she believes about her husband as she embarks on a harrowing journey that builds to near psychosis – one that may uncover a killer and the long-buried secrets of her past.

“The Husbands” by Chandler Baker

When Nora meets a group of high-powered women whose husbands are supportive (unlike her own), she discovers that the women use an unorthodox method of couples' therapy that has transformed their lives – one that is worth killing for.

“Such a Quiet Place” by Megan Miranda

When the woman implicated in the murder of a couple in their formerly idyllic and close-knit neighborhood returns to Hollow's Edge, suspicion spreads quickly and it soon becomes apparent to Harper Nash that not everyone told the truth about the night of the murder.

“An Ambush of Widows” by Jeff Abbott

Two widows form an uneasy alliance after their husbands, who didn't know each other, are discovered violently murdered together in Austin.

“The Therapist” by B.A. Paris

When a mysterious man turns up on her doorstep, claiming that a murder took place 18 months before in her new home, Alice becomes obsessed with finding the truth.

“Did I Say You Could Go” by Melanie Gideon

Two women of different financial means, Ruth and Gemma, become close friends through their young daughters, but the one with less money begins to feel trapped by the wealthier woman when a scandal brews.