By the books

Two people reading the same books from a list curated by an anonymous bibliophile discover that despite the several-decades difference in their age, they actually have more in common than they could have ever fathomed.

“The Reading List,” Sara Nisha Adams' debut novel, is a book about the power of books. Adams introduces readers to Mukesh, a man trying to navigate life as a widower, and Aleisha, a teenager working at the local library attempting to hold her family together while simultaneously figuring out what her future looks like.

As Mukesh and Aleisha work their way through a list of noteable books (including “Little Women,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Life of Pi”) they realize that not only do the words on the pages apply to their own lives, they also unite the duo in an unexpected and much needed friendship.

“The Reading List” is a meandering story chock-full of character development and nostalgia for better days. Once the reader realizes the purpose of the book is to detail the protagonists' struggles and the way they cope, the slow-burn pace is a little easier to accept. Mukesh and Aleisha do not have action-packed adventures, but they do learn how to escape reality when needed and move forward even when hope seems completely lost.

Heavy topics of mental health, loss and loneliness are front and center throughout the book.

Despite the somber tone of certain passages, light humor and glimpses of hope keep the story from growing too dark. Adams uses the juxtaposition of an elderly widower and an angsty teenager to provide some comic relief.

Within the storylines, Adams introduces a subtle romantic interest for Aleisha. There were already plenty of characters to keep track of, and the love interest seems out of place and somewhat forced.

There wasn't much of a backstory or any details given to flesh out his character. His role was confusing other than as a lukewarm companion who could have easily been lifted out of the story.

For a book that has a somewhat slow pace, extraneous characters only contribute excess information and pages.

Once the last page is turned, it becomes clear that the main character and star of the novel was, in fact, books.

“The Reading List” is an obvious love letter to books and those who are avid readers. The lyrical descriptions of the library setting and the wisdom that the characters glean from the books they read are all indications that Adams wants the reader to stop and think about the role reading plays in their life.

The one question that keeps the reader going through this winding story is: Who wrote the book list? There are many possibilities, but I found the answer a little predictable.

Don't worry, though, guessing the answer didn't make or break the outcome of the story. There was much more to gain from “The Reading List” than the answer to that question.

“Please try to remember that books aren't always an escape; sometimes books teach us things. They show us the world; they don't hide it.”

Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.