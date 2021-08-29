New library books

The following titles on health and fitness are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Metabolical: The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine” by Robert H. Lustig

A pediatric neuroendocrinologist explains the eight pathologies that underlie all chronic disease, documents how processed food has affected them to ruin our health, economy and environment over the past 50 years, and proposes an urgent manifesto and strategy to cure both us and the planet.

“The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health with Facts and Feminism” by Jen Gunter

An obstetrician and gynecologist empowers readers by countering stubborn myths and misunderstandings about menopause with hard facts, real science, fascinating historical perspective and expert advice.

“The Comfort Crisis: Embrace Discomfort to Reclaim Your Wild, Happy, Healthy Self” by Michael Easter

In this gripping investigation, an award-winning journalist seeks out off-the-grid visionaries, disruptive genius researchers, and mind-body conditioning trailblazers who are unlocking the life-enhancing secrets of a counterintuitive solution: discomfort.

“Hooked: Food, Free Will, and How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions” by Michael Moss

The best-selling author of “Salt Sugar Fat” reveals how the processed food industry targets the human body's evolutionary instincts with unsafe products while taking advantage of legal loopholes to avoid health liabilities.

“Burn: New Research Blows the Lid Off How We Really Burn Calories, Lose Weight, and Stay Healthy” by Herman Pontzer

A Duke University evolutionary anthropologist challenges popular misconceptions about diet and exercise to offer science-backed insights into the role of calories and an efficient digestive system in promoting weight loss and athletic fitness.

“Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting” by Lisa Genova

A Harvard-trained neuroscientist presents an exploration of the intricacies of human memory that distinguishes between normal and concerning memory loss while explaining the profound roles of sleep, stress and other contributing influences.